G20 Summit Extravaganza: Gold-plated tableware for VVIP guests! Silver plates, glasses to showcase Indian culture-inspired motifs – All details inside

The national capital is all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 8-10. The officials have made multiple arrangements for the attendees in order to ensure a one-of-a-kind experience for the state of member countries along with political, cultural and business delegations who will be attending the high-profile conference.

The summit is going to witness multiple gatherings of Heads of State, including lunch and dinner. The world leaders will be served grand meals on bespoke silverware bearing intricately engraved motifs inspired by the cultural heritage of India.

As many as 200 artisans have crafted over 15,000 silverware for the occasion. According to a Jaipur-based metalware firm, Iris Jaipur, informed that 50,000 man-hours have been spent on crafting these silverwares on which craftsmen from Jaipur, Karnataka West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of the nation worked.

Luxury hotels place orders for gold and silver-plated plates

The firm also held a preview on Tuesday to ensure everything is on track. These silverwares were ordered by various luxury hotels and will be used by VVIP foreign guests who will be staying at these hotels for lavish dinners and luncheons.

The firm informed that most tableware has steel or brass base or a mix of both with an elegant coating of silver, while some wares have gold plating which will be used for serving welcome drinks.

“Designs are characterised by meticulous detailing, beaded borders, and a fusion of semi-machined hand craftsmanship with contemporary casting techniques. The electroplated silver finish adds a touch of sophistication, aligning seamlessly with the grandeur of the event,” said the owner of the Jaipur-based firm, Rajeev Pabuwal.

Mix of traditional and modern aesthetics

The company highlighted that the silverware and originally curated tableware merchandise bridges tradition and modern aesthetics and will prove to be the crown of the prestigious summit. A lot of effort and thought has been put into curating these order-made silverwares, Rajeev Pabuwal said that the tableware and silverware designs are a nod to India’s rich heritage and its global prominence.

These order-made silverware portray the glorious cultural heritage of India, floral imprints and our national animal as well as national bird also grace the plates. These tableware were designed to dazzle the Heads of State with their cultural sparkle.

Pabuwal also highlighted that all silver-plated and silver tablewares are supposed to be more hygienic and were used by the Maharajas in ancient times. “India is very well with the culture even in the best of the best places of the world, these silver plating stuffs have been used. Its an alloy made up of copper and different materials,” he added.

Pabuwal also informed that for the purpose of keeping garland and other items that will be used for welcoming high-profile guests special silverware has been crafted. “There is a peacock as you can see here, motifs of flowers, peacock, our national animal grace the plates and especially banana leafs thali. Everything is highly silver- plated,” said Rajeev Pabuwal, adding he has created silverware for various key events in the past as well.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to take place at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam, at Pragati Maidan later this week.

(With inputs with PTI)