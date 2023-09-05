G20 Summit 2023: Swiggy, Zomato, and other online delivery services barred in these areas of Delhi; Know what’s open and closed from 8-10 September

Preparations are in full swing in Delhi for the G20 Summit taking place between 8-10 September at the India Trade Promotion Organisation complex, Pragati Maidan with beautification of roads, high security, and police rehearsals. If you are wondering what the restrictions are like, here’s everything you need to know.

Will there be a lockdown in Delhi during the G20 summit?

According to Delhi Police, all online delivery services, except medicines, will be barred in the New Delhi district during the G20 Summit. “Essential services such as postal and medical services, sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi. In the New Delhi area, commercial activities will not be allowed. Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said.

What’s open?

Essential services like grocery, medical stores, vegetable, fruit, and milk shops will continue to operate as usual. There will, however, be some restrictions on movement, with specific parts of the capital designated as controlled or regulated zones.

To know more, you can refer to Delhi Police’s handy virtual help desk for updates about the traffic situation in the capital.

Dear Delhiites,



Don't panic at all! There is no lockdown.



Just keep yourself updated with traffic information available on @dtpftraffic's Virtual Help Desk: https://t.co/YfjQJYjzU0 or download @Mappls from https://t.co/xuYe7gNslA.#G20Summit pic.twitter.com/1FoOFelK3f — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 3, 2023

Barring at the Supreme Court station, metro services will not be affected. “There might be closure of gates for 10-15 minutes at stations due to VIP movement and security restrictions. But apart from at Pragati Maidan (Supreme Court), metro services will not be affected at other stations,” Yadav added.

Updates for travelers

Yadav said people with hotel bookings in the New Delhi district and traveling from the airport or railway station will be allowed entry, subject to the production of boarding passes and booking documents.

“There might be 10-15-minute delays due to security restrictions at that point but they will be allowed entry,” Yadav added.

What will be closed in Delhi from 8-10 September?

Government departments, offices, organisations, educational institutions

Private offices and educational institutions

Commercial banks, financial institutions, shops and business establishments within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Police District

Additionally, no three-seater auto rickshaws and taxis will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi District from 5am on 9 September to 11.59 on 10 September. However, taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside the New Delhi District will be allowed to ply on the road network inside the New Delhi District.

Cloud kitchens, food deliveries, and commercial deliveries like that of Amazon, will not be allowed between 8 and 10 September.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to be held from September 8-10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre — Bharat Mandapam — at Pragati Maidan.