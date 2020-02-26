FSSAI’s boost for food safety! Mithai shops to display dates of manufacture and expiry of non-packaged sweets

The food regulator has said that the FBOs should take decisions on marking ‘best before date’ for sweets that are sold without packaging on the basis of their condition and the nature of ingredients.

Big boost for food safety and consumption of all-time favourite mithai items! Next time you buy a packet of your favorite sweets from your local mithai shop, don’t worry about its expiry date, thanks to the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI). India’s food regulator has now asked Food Business Operators (FBOs) to display ‘best before dates’ on sweets that are not packaged. Notably, the food quality-inspecting authority has asked FBOs to mandate revealing their manufacturing and ‘best before dates’ with effect from June 1. The FSSAI has taken the decision in wake of multiple complaints it has received against the poor quality of food especially sweets in the last few months.

As things stand now, the sweet shops and other similar businesses have to show best before or manufacturing date of packaged food as per the provisions given in the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations, 2011 but the implementation of this new norm will make safer to consume loose and non-packaged sweets as well.

Additionally, the food regulator has said that the FBOs should take decisions on marking ‘best before date’ for sweets that are sold without packaging on the basis of their condition and the nature of ingredients. The FSSAI has also issued a list hinting at the possible shelf life of different types of commonly available sweets in the market. The authority has expressed hope that the sweet shops will be assisted better by the suggestive shelf life list in complying with the new norms. The food regulator has suggested to the sweet shops that items like Badam milk, Rasgullas, Ras Malai, Rajbhog should be sold and consumed within two days of their manufacturing.

The FSSAI has asked the food regulators in all the states to ensure 100 per cent compliance with the norm. The business of sweets and confectionery runs on the fluidity of the items and hence the business owners have shown skepticism to the order by the FSSAI.