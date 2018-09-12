From wild romance to Alpine adventures: The latest honeymoon trends from Virgin Limited Edition

Kasbah Tamadot in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains

Virgin Limited Edition have revealed the top trends for honeymooners booking their special getaway in 2018.

Digital detoxing: Protravel International recently listed “disconnecting” as its top trend in luxury travel, and we’ve certainly seen honeymooners tapping into this. Many guests choose Kasbah Tamadot in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, not only for the tranquil setting but for the ‘unplugged’ atmosphere. Guests are encouraged to switch off mobile phones in communal areas and all bedrooms are free from televisions or computers.

The multi-moon: Increasingly, we’ve seen newlyweds using their honeymoon as an opportunity to plan a multi-destination, ‘bucket-list’ trip. Africa is a particularly popular choice for its diversity and adventure, and to meet demand we have recently added Mahali Mzuri in Kenya as part of our ‘Winelands and Wildlife’ package. This allows couples to combine a safari with a stay at Mont Rochelle hotel and vineyard in South Africa, to experience all the continent has to offer.

The Lodge in Verbier

Swiss seduction: With picture-perfect views and charming villages to explore, it’s no surprise that Pinterest has reported an 856 per cent rise in Switzerland being ‘pinned’ as a honeymoon destination. At The Lodge in Verbier, we have recently tailor-made the ‘Suite Occasions’ offer, which includes touches such as a private dinner for two, couples spa treatments and a ‘lover’s picnic’ in the Alps.