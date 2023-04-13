From Waltons to Ambanis: Check out the top 5 wealthiest families in the world

The world’s wealthiest families have built their fortunes through a variety of industries, including technology, finance, retail, and energy, among others.

They are known for their vast business empires, philanthropic activities, and often their luxurious lifestyles. The richest families in the world are constantly changing due to fluctuations in the global economy, but their influence and wealth continue to dominate the world stage.

In this article, we will list some of the wealthiest families in the world and their respective sources of wealth.

The Walton Family

The Walton family, who owns a majority share of 47 percent in Walmart – the world’s largest retailer by revenue, is a prime example of grandeur and opulence among the richest families worldwide. According to Bloomberg, the family has an estimated net worth of over $ 224.5 billion as of 2022.

Rob Walton, who succeeded his father Sam Walton as Chairman, was later succeeded by his son-in-law Greg Penner in 2015.

The Mars Family

Mars Inc, owned by the Mars family, is the top confectionery maker that produces these irresistible snacks such as M&Ms, Milky Way, and Snickers .

With an estimated net worth exceeding $160 billion, the Mars family holds the second spot on the list. This multigenerational family business was started by Frank Mars, who sold molasses candies when he was just 19 years old in 1902. The business was passed down to Frank’s grandchildren, John and Jacqueline Mars, with Jacqueline owning about one-third of the company. Other children and grandchildren of the family also own the business, which generates over USD 45 billion in revenue.

The Koch Family

The Koch family, consisting of brothers Frederick, Charles, David, and William, inherited their father’s oil company and grew it into the industrial conglomerate known as Koch Industries. However, a family dispute resulted in Frederick and William leaving the business, leaving Charles and David to expand the company’s assets and elevate Koch Industries to new heights.

With a family net worth estimated at $128.8 billion, the Koch family is among the wealthiest in the world.

The Hermes Family

Hermes, a French luxury fashion company, is famous for creating iconic handbags such as the Kelly and Birkin, as well as signature scarves, neckties, and perfumes. Hermès is a multigenerational family business, with every family member holding leadership positions.

With an estimated fortune of $94 billion, the Hermes family is among the wealthiest business families globally.

Thierry Hermes founded the company in 1802. Today, Axel Dumas serves as the CEO, while Pierre-Alexis Dumas, a member of the founder’s son-in-law’s family, holds the position of artistic executive vice president.

The Ambani Family

The Ambani family, known for their immense wealth, are the owners of Reliance Industries and have invested in a diverse range of businesses.

The Reliance empire, established by Dhirubhai Ambani and now owned by his sons Mukesh and Anil, has expanded into numerous industries such as fashion, electronics, telecommunications, oil and gas, and petrochemicals.

Mukesh, who holds the position of group chairman, is currently the world’s ninth richest billionaire and the richest in Asia. Overall, the Ambanis boast a colossal net worth of $83.4 billion.