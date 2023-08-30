From the Hinduja Brothers to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: Here are the richest Indian business tycoons in UK; Take a look at their net worth and lifestyle

India is home to 169 billionaires, according to Forbes report, and many have created million-dollar empires and settled overseas. Here’s a list of the richest Indians in UK, their business and net worth

The Hinduja Brothers

Hinduja Brothers

Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok are the four brothers who run the international business Hinduja Group. The industries run by their organisation include everything from cable television and banking to trucks and lubricants. The Old War Office building in Whitehall, which will house a Raffles Hotel, is among the opulent properties owned by the brothers in London. All the siblings reside in London, while Ashok, the youngest sibling, manages their Indian business from Mumbai. Prakash lives in Monaco. As per Forbes 2022 report, they had a net worth of $15.2 billion.

Lakshmi Mittal

Lakshmi Mittal

The world’s largest steel and mining firm, ArcelorMittal, with $80 billion in annual revenue as per Forbes, is led by Lakshmi Mittal. Coming from a steel family, he split out with his siblings to found Mittal Steel before merging it with France’s Arcelor in 2006. Aditya Mittal became the new CEO in 2021, but Mittal remained Arcelor Mittal’s executive chairman. At present, he has a net worth of $16.2 billion as per Forbes.

Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal, a mining and metals billionaire, transformed a small scrap metal company into Vedanta Resources, which has its headquarters in London. Agarwal paid more than $1 billion for the third of the metals company that he did not already own, taking Vedanta private in October 2018, as per Forbes. He separated the power transmission business from Sterlite Technologies and established an infrastructure investment trust. Vedanta, which is listed in India, is primarily owned by Agarwal. As per 2022 Forbes, his net worth was $2.01 billion.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

In 1978, Mazumdar-Shaw, one of the wealthiest self-made women in India, launched the country’s largest listed biopharmaceutical company in terms of sales. The business has entered the lucrative American market with success. In Malaysia’s Johor region, the firm operates the largest insulin manufacturing in Asia. Biocon Biologics signed a contract in February 2022 to pay $3.3 billion for Viatris’ biosimilars division. At present, she has a net worth of $2.4 billion, as per Forbes.