From Sunita Williams to Kalpana Chalwa: Here’s a list of people from Indian-origin who have been to space till date

Space, the final frontier, has always captivated the human imagination. For centuries, the twinkling lights above have inspired dreamers, scientists, and adventurers to reach beyond our blue planet and explore the vast unknown. India, a land known for its rich history and diverse culture, has also made its mark in the cosmos with a handful of remarkable individuals who dared to venture into space.

Let’s take a closer look at these trailblazers who defied gravity and reached for the stars.

Sirisha Bandla: A trailblazer in the Virgin Galactic Unity

Sirisha Bandla, an Indian-American aeronautical engineer, has etched her name in history as the Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations for Virgin Galactic. Her journey from the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh to the boundless expanse of space exemplifies dedication and ambition. She achieved a significant milestone by becoming the second India-born woman to travel to space. Bandla was part of the Virgin Galactic Unity 22 mission, marking her as the fourth person of Indian descent to cross the celestial threshold. Her accomplishment joins the ranks of legendary names like Rakesh Sharma, Kalpana Chawla, and Sunita Williams.

Born into a Telugu-speaking Hindu family in Andhra Pradesh, India, Bandla’s fascination with space started early. After moving to the United States, she earned a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from Purdue University and later an MBA from The George Washington University.

In December 2022, Bandla’s achievements were recognized as she was named one of the BBC 100 Women.

Raja Chari: From fighter jets to the cosmos

Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari, an American test pilot and NASA astronaut, embodies the spirit of exploration. Born to Indian parents in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Chari’s journey from Cedar Falls, Iowa, to space is a testament to determination and hard work. Graduating from the United States Air Force Academy and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he amassed over 2,000 flying hours and rose to the rank of brigadier general in the United States Air Force. Chari’s selection for NASA Astronaut Group 22 and his subsequent inclusion in the Artemis Team underscore his pivotal role in shaping the future of lunar exploration.

Chari’s selection as a commander for the SpaceX Crew-3 mission marked him as the first NASA rookie to lead a spaceflight since 1981.

Chari’s achievements include being part of the Artemis Team and successfully conducting an EVA (extravehicular activity) on the International Space Station (ISS) with ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer.

Sunita Williams: A record-breaking spacewalk extraordinaire

Sunita Lyn Williams, known for her record-breaking accomplishments, is an American astronaut and United States Navy officer. Born to a multicultural family with roots in India and Slovenia, Williams carried her heritage to space, even taking a samosa and a Slovenian flag with her. Her seven spacewalks and 50 hours of spacewalk time distinguish her as one of the most experienced spacewalkers. Williams’ contributions extend beyond her extravehicular activities; she served as a flight engineer and commander on various International Space Station expeditions, leaving an indelible mark on the history of space exploration.

Williams was selected as an astronaut candidate by NASA in 1998 and completed her training in 2000. She embarked on her first spaceflight in 2006 as a flight engineer on the International Space Station (ISS), where she spent a total of 195 days, setting several records for female astronauts.

During her time on the ISS, Williams conducted numerous experiments and spacewalks, showcasing her expertise in space science and engineering. Her dedication and achievements have earned her widespread recognition, inspiring people around the world, especially young women, to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Kalpana Chawla: First Indian women in space

Kalpana Chawla was an Indian-American astronaut who captured the world’s imagination with her determination, passion for space exploration, and her tragic fate. Born on March 17, 1962, in Karnal, Haryana, India, Chawla’s fascination with flying began at an early age. She pursued her dream relentlessly, earning degrees in aeronautical engineering from India and the United States.

In 1997, Chawla achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first woman of Indian origin in space when she flew as a mission specialist on the Space Shuttle Columbia’s STS-87 mission. She conducted experiments related to microgravity and material science during her time in space.

Tragically, on February 1, 2003, during the re-entry of the Space Shuttle Columbia, disaster struck. The shuttle disintegrated upon re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in the loss of all seven crew members, including Kalpana Chawla.

Rakesh Sharma: First Indian in space

Rakesh Sharma is a former Indian Air Force pilot and astronaut who made history as the first Indian citizen to travel to space. He was born on January 13, 1949, in Patiala, Punjab, India. Sharma was selected as a cosmonaut and flew aboard the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz T-11 on April 2, 1984. During this mission, he spent eight days in space, including time on the space station Salyut 7.

One of the most memorable moments of his spaceflight was when he was asked by then-Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, how India looked from space. Rakesh Sharma’s iconic response was, “Saare Jahan Se Achha” (Better than the entire world).

After his historic space journey, Rakesh Sharma continued to serve in the Indian Air Force and later retired as a Wing Commander. He received several awards and honors for his achievements, including the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award

These Indian-origin space pioneers have shattered the limits of our world, transcending national boundaries and inspiring generations to come. Their journeys are testaments to human resilience, the power of dreams, and the unrelenting pursuit of knowledge. As we continue to explore the cosmos, let their stories remind us that the sky is not the limit—it’s just the beginning.