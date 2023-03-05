From Sundar Pichai to Elon Musk: A look at salaries of top CEOs

Since becoming a CEO is prestigious, lucrative, and a powerful designation to hold, every employee aims at reaching there in their life. Recently, we have started talking so much about CEOs’ salaries that people are shocked to know how much they earn in a day. Not many would know but the salary is a very small part of an executive’s total compensation, there are a lot of incentives they get. A few days back, Kunal Shah, the CEO of Cred revealed that he earns just Rs 15,000 per month and it became a topic of discussion on the internet. Wondering why? Well, CEOs and promoters don’t take compensation through salaries as it is tax-inefficient. They almost end up paying around half of it in taxes, hence it doesn’t really make sense. By taking a low salary, a CEO might be able to reduce their taxable income and pay less in taxes.

Let’s have a look at the salaries of some of the CEOs around the world:

Elon Musk | $200 Million

Elon Musk, one of the richest tycoons in the world draws a $1 salary but his compensation is much more. With a net worth of over $187 billion, he earns $200 million approximately a month.

Robert Scaringe | $2.2 Billion

Robert Scaringe, the CEO of Rivian Automotive is the second highest-paid executive in the world. He takes home a total compensation of $2.2 billion, which includes a $650,000 salary, $2,288,594,284 stock options, and $126,197 perks.

Tim Cook | $49 Million

The CEO of Apple Inc – Tim Cook is another highest-paid CEO in the world. He used to get a total compensation of $853 Million but eventually felt that his salary was too high and took a pay cut in 2023. His revised salary is $49 million, which includes a $3 million base salary, a $6 million bonus, and an equity value of $40 million.

Sue Nabi | $283 Million

Sue Nabi is the CEO of Coty earned a total compensation of $283 million in 2021. This included a $3.5 million salary, $280 million in stock options, and $42,455 in perks.

Sundar Pichai | $7.43 Million

Sundar Pichai’s base salary is $2 million, as per the filings by Google for 2022. He also received $5.41 million in all other compensations. He took a lower compensation than the previous year as he did not receive any stock options. In the previous year, he had earned $280.62 million in total compensation which included $276.61 million in stock awards.

Satya Nadella | $55 Million

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft received a total compensation of $54.9 million in 2022. This included a base salary of $2.5 million, stock awards and performance stock awards of $42.27 million and non-equity incent plan compensation of $10.07 million.