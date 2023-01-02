From Smart to Boho-Look Homes: The 2023 interior design trends you should opt for

Nowadays, interior design is much more than getting your home decor right. Gone are the days when it was thought that interior designing was just like a pompous expression for a certain sensitivity and good taste in decorating the space. Earlier, it was considered just as an activity of something like choosing the right colour for room walls, the right fabrics, or aesthetics to make your home look either smart or aesthetic.

Speaking generally, interior design is a process that provides satisfaction to the customers with a set of aesthetically pleasing but efficient and effective solutions for better use of the space in question. The ultimate goal of interior design is to improve the user’s experience by better managing the space available in the intervened environment. Today, more and more people are realizing the value of interior designing to manage space for both – convenience and comfort at the same time.

According to Mehtab Alam Ansari, Principal Architect and Interior Designer at Foundation Constructions in Ludhiana, “It’s never been easy enough to simply build a beautiful home and get your customer’s imagination and expectations in real picture. Being interior designers, we must ensure to take the required steps to ensure that beauty lasts for a long time. A well-maintained and designed interior design contributes to the home’s long-term ease of maintenance. We are like wizards who, with a wave of their wand, can transform a simple-looking space into something aesthetically pleasing, beautiful, and welcoming. We always try to get a stunning appearance with the right colours, matching with design to provide a positive environment around.”

There is no doubt in the fact that change should be constant in life. In real life, we always look forward to what’s new and exciting with every coming day in our life. As we have just entered 2023, we will definitely be seeing interior design trends that thrill the unknown.

Trends may come and go but aesthetics should remain the same. If you are planning to sell your home or buy a new one, you should probably do a deep dive into what the next big interior design trends are.

As per our conversation with Sapna Aggarwal, Creative Director at ANSA Architecture and Interiors, “This season’s colours reflect a period of realignment when consumers will be adjusting to rapid changes in society and technology. Due to ongoing economic, political, and environmental crises, consumers will seek ways to balance their uncertainty with optimism, despite the uncertainty. Nutshell, a rich and spicy brown, is a trans-seasonal colour that evokes feelings of warmth and comfort. Also, in the market for new constructions, energy-efficient homes are becoming increasingly important to consumers. As fuel prices rise, consumers will look for ways to create efficient homes that save money over time by following passive house design principles and using alternative sources of energy”.

Continuing the conversation on the upcoming interior designing trends to look out for in 2023, Shinne & Hemantth V Kashyap, Principal Designers, My Shining Story, said, “In 2023, customers will focus mainly on comfort and functionality Outweigh as they all look for cost-effective solutions for our growing needs. Not only this, in the last couple of years, wellness has become one of the important topics, and designs functional to serve a healthy living can make a huge difference and also set the tone for slowing down and practicing mindfulness. Therefore, we can assure seeing innovations foster healthy beautiful spaces in the months to come.”

At last, after checking interior design trends that ruled in 2022, sleek, high gloss and smooth-finish aesthetic style home looks will definitely rule 2023. A comfortable and peaceful space will now become a priority too as people have started spending more and more of their routine time working and hanging out at home, especially after the coronavirus outbreak. People will definitely consider the wellness aspect in mind to have a positive and peaceful environment around them.