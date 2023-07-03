From Shein to Balenciaga: Here are 7 international brands that Reliance, Tata, and others are bringing to India

If you are someone who is on the internet, you might have come across the hyped up conversations about the brand Shein coming back to India just a month ago. But are you aware who is behind bringing this once banned company back to India? Yes, you guessed it right– it’s Ambani’s Reliance.

In a stride towards elevating India’s retail landscape, Reliance, Tata and many others have embarked on a series of groundbreaking joint ventures with renowned international luxury brands.

A joint venture is a business arrangement where two or more companies come together to form a new entity and collaborate on a specific project or pursue a common goal. In the case of Starbucks and Tata, they formed a joint venture called Tata Starbucks Limited to establish and operate Starbucks stores in India. This partnership allowed Starbucks to leverage Tata’s local market expertise and resources, while Tata benefited from Starbucks’ global brand recognition and expertise in the coffee industry

Are you someone who’s obsessed with international brands? Well this list is for you. Here’s a list 7 international brands that is being brought to India by businesses like Reliance, Tata and many others:

1. Reliance X Shein

Spearheaded by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, the retail business worth Rs 4 lakh crores, has now joined forces with Shein, marking the brand’s re-entry into the Indian market. Previously, Shein, along with several other Chinese apps, was banned in India, which disappointed many Indian shoppers who relied on the brand for affordable clothing options.

Source: Reuters

2. Reliance X Balenciaga

Following a highly successful collaboration with Valentino, Mukesh Ambani announced in 2022 that he is now setting his sights on introducing the ultra-luxurious fashion brand, Balenciaga, to the Indian market. Ambani’s plans include launching an online retail store for Balenciaga as well as establishing multiple high-end brick-and-mortar stores across India. Forbes have confirmed that the luxury brand worn by actresses like Kim Kardarsian will be in India by this year.

Source: Bloomberg

3. Tata CLiQ X TimeVallée

In a collaboration with Tata CLiQ Luxury, TimeVallée, the renowned Swiss luxury multi-brand watch and jewelry store, has recently launched its digital boutique in India. The online platform offers an exquisite selection of timepieces from six prestigious brands, namely Cartier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, and Roger Dubuis. Additionally, the TimeVallée boutique in India also presents an exclusive range of jewelry from the esteemed brand Piaget.

Source: TimeVallée

4. Reliance X Armani/Caffè

Yet another joint venture by Reliance Industries, it is making waves in the culinary world with its latest venture—an exclusive Michelin-star restaurant in collaboration with the renowned Italian luxury brand, Emporio Armani. The much-anticipated debut of the Armani Cafe is just around the corner, as it prepares to open its doors in Reliance’s upcoming upscale shopping destination, the Bandra Kurla mall.

Source: Armani

5. Reliance X Campa Cola

In 2022, Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, made headlines with its acquisition of the renowned soft drinks company, Campa. This strategic move aimed to revive the distribution of Campa Cola in India, bringing back a beloved beverage to the market. Currently, Reliance is engaged in discussions with Kali Aerated Water Works, a prominent Chennai-based soft drinks maker known for its brand Bovonto, for the manufacturing and distribution of Campa Cola.

Source: Indian Express

6. Reliance X Pret A Manger

Giving a tough competition to Tata’s Starbucks, Reliance, under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, has successfully launched the renowned UK-based coffee and sandwich shop, Pret A Manger, in Mumbai. This collaboration is set to expand further with plans to open 10 Pret A Manger stores across India, intensifying the competition in the coffee and sandwich retail sector.

Source: Bloomberg

7. Aditya Birla Fashion X Galeries Lafayette

Source: Reuters

As per reports, Galeries Lafayette, the renowned shopping destination based in Paris, is set to make its entry into the Indian market in 2024. The European shopping hub will establish its presence in India through a partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. This collaboration aims to bring the iconic Galeries Lafayette experience to Indian shoppers, offering them a taste of luxury and an extensive range of fashionable offerings. The entry of Galeries Lafayette into India’s retail scene signifies a significant development in the country’s fashion and shopping landscape, providing Indian consumers with access to renowned international brands and a world-class retail experience.