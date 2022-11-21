Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat to Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, a look at the most stunning homes in Mumbai

Mumbai is called ‘The city of dreams’ for the right reasons. It’s home to people from all sections of the society – the slum dwellers and the multi-millionaire personalities. The financial capital of India, the city that never sleeps, is home for some richest of the people – From Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa to Shah Rukh Khan’s Manat and Cyrus Poonawalla’s Lincoln House. Let’s take a look at these multi-crore homes, owned by some of the most influential people in Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia

What’s special: The multi-storey garage can accommodate 168 cars

Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia is located on Altamount Road and is the second most expensive house in the world. The extravagant 27-floor building has an 80-seat movie theatre, 3 helipads, a salon, 9 high-speed elevators, swimming pool, an ice cream parlour, swimming pool, gym, among many other things, as per a Business Insider report. Antilia is valued at $1 billion by Forbes. That’s not all, it also boasts a Snow Room.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s Gulita

What’s special: The five-storey sea facing house has three basements

Home to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, this Worli-sea-facing five storeys house has three basements, a pool, a large lawn, among the others. As per reports, the bungalow was a gift to the couple by Ajay and Swati Piramal.

Cyrus Poonawalla’s Lincoln House

What’s special: The property housed Indian Royalty

The Poonawalla family bought the house in 2015 for a whopping Rs 750 crore, Mid-Day reported. Lincoln House in South Mumbai’s Breach Candy area, is amongst the city’s oldest heritage structures. The house was originally built for the Maharaja of Wankaner, HH Sir Amarsinhji Banesinhji.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa

What’s special: An art haven

Owned by Amitabh Bachchan, Jalsa is a two-storeyed bungalow located in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Big B lives there with his entire family. As per reports, Jalsa was gifted to Big B by Satte Pe Satta director Ramesh Sippy. The bungalow is valued at Rs 112 crore, according to Mid-Day.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

What’s special: A private theatre with 42 recliners

Located in Bandra, Mannat is considered one of the most luxurious houses in India. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s iconic residence is equipped with many great luxuries like a gymnasium, pool, home offices, terrace, garden, library, etc. The house is equipped with a private theatre, fitted with 42 burgundy leather recliners.