From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Meet the lesser-known siblings of Bollywood celebrities

Siblings have a special kind of love-hate relationship and if you are lucky enough to have one, they are undeniably a gift and nothing less. You might fight, and complain about each other but you realise they can be your best friend, your confidant, and your go-to person in any situation. Raksha Bandhan is observed to honor this relationship and the love, care, and spiritual bond shared between siblings. Everyone is aware of the prominent Bollywood siblings like the Bachchans, the Kapoors, and the Khans who have graced the big screen together and have been in the limelight. However, there are some B-Town celebrities whose siblings have opted to follow a different career path and stayed away from the glitz and glamour. As we celebrate Raksha Bandhan, let’s look at the lesser well-known siblings of Bollywood stars:

Priyanka Chopra and Siddharth Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is one of the best actors in the business and has become a global celebrity who has taken the world by storm with her performances in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. Siddharth Chopra, her younger brother, studied cooking in Geneva. He even had culinary training in Switzerland and runs a tavern. The brother-and-sister team frequently posts photos of one another on their social media accounts and has been supportive of each other in their ventures.

Shah Rukh Khan and Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan

The global superstar King Khan lost his parents at a very young age and the responsibility of the family was on his shoulders. It was years of hard work and rejections that contributed to Shah Rukh’s massive success. His sister has always kept her distance from the media, she was severely affected by the demise of their parents and has battled anxiety and depression and at present resides with Shah Rukh and his family at Mannat.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditya Rai

While Aishwarya has carved out her niche in the show business, her brother Aditya has chosen a completely different career path. In the Navy, Aditya works as a mechanical engineer. Although he also served as a producer for the 2003 film Dil Ka Rishta, he was not particularly successful in that capacity.

Disha Patani and Khsuhboo Patani

Like her sister Disha Patani, Khushboo Patani is a fitness enthusiast. Khusboo, in contrast to her sister, opted to join the army and serves the nation as a Lieutenant. Additionally active on Instagram, she frequently posts videos of herself exercising at the gym. Both sisters have a sweet relationship, and their photos bear this out. They also have a brother, Suryansh Patani who is younger to both the sisters.

Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma

Anushka and Karnesh Sharma were partners in the production company Clean Slate Filmz, which is home to successful films like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul under its banners.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen, Alia Bhatt’s older sister, and they have a close relationship and frequently appear on each other’s Instagram pages. Shaheen is a writer by profession and has written books on mental health and well-being talking about her struggles with the same.

Kartik Aaryan and Kritika Rai

Kartik Aaryan has won the hearts of millions with his entertaining roles on-screen while his sister is a doctor by profession.

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone

Deepika is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and has also ventured into Hollywood with her brilliant range of works. She has a younger sister who has stayed away from the limelight. Anisha has a bachelor’s degree in sociology, psychology, and economics. Along with playing golf, she competed for India. Additionally, she is described as the CEO of Deepika Padukone’s mental health nonprofit foundation- Live Laugh Love that caters to mental health.

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor

While Shraddha Kapoor has established herself in Bollywood, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor too made an attempt at the entertainment industry. He did not, however, have an effect. In Haseena Parkar, he appeared on film alongside his younger sister Shraddha Kapoor. In the film, he portrayed Dawood Ibrahim. Additionally, he appeared in the films Ugly, Jazbaa, Paltan, and Chehre.

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff

Indian model, actress, and physical trainer Krishna Shroff hails from Mumbai. She is the sister of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and the daughter of Indian movie icon Jackie Shroff. She runs a chain of MMA and fitness facilities. The brother-sister duo both are enthusiastic about fitness, and martial arts.