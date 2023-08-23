From sea-facing duplex to swanky motorbikes: Here’s a look into OMG 2 star Akshay Kumar’s luxurious lifestyle

Akshay Kumar has been gracing the big screens for almost three decades now with his versatile performances, making him one of the most popular actors in show business. With over 140 films under his belt, he is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. The actor according to India Tv news has a net worth of more than a whopping Rs 2000 crores that he has accumulated by working in movies, and brand endorsements allowing him to live life king-size. From swanky cars to sprawling mansions here are the

Akshay Kumar’s sea-facing duplex

The OMG 2 actor resides with his family (wife Twinkle Khanna and children Aarav and Nitara) in a luxurious seafront duplex in Juhu, Mumbai. This opulent home is thought to have cost over Rs 80 crore, per GQ reports. The residence owned by Kumar is furnished with all contemporary conveniences, including a walk-in closet, a home theatre, and a sizable outdoor lush garden area. Additionally, it provides an unhindered view of the Arabian Sea.

A luxurious apartment in a high-rise

In addition to his sea-facing home in Juhu, Akshay Kumar also has an opulent flat in the Joy Legend, a skyscraper in Khar West. Kumar reportedly paid a staggering Rs 7.8 crores for the flat in Khar West in 2022, according to GQ reports. The flat Kumar owns sits on the 19th floor of the residential complex and measures 1,878 square feet. Four parking spaces were also included in the property sale.

Akshay Kumar’s other real estate possessions

A report in TOI states that in 2017, Akshay Kumar spent Rs 18 crores to buy four apartments, each measuring 2,200 square feet. Each of the four flats is situated on the 21st level of the 38-story residential Transcon Triumph – Tower 1 building in Andheri. Additionally, the report claims that in August of last year (2022), Kumar paid Rs 6 crore to music producer Daboo Malik for one of his houses. Along with these he also has a Rs 5 crore worth home in Goa as per GQ.

Akshay Kumar’s collection of swanky cars and bikes

The actor also has a fleet of expensive vehicles. According to Hindustan Times, the seventh generation of the Phantom is one of his collection’s most expensive vehicles. The base edition of the vehicle, which has a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine with 460 bhp, costs Rs 9.50 crores, making it one of the priciest vehicles in India.

Akshay Kumar also has a Bentley Continental Flying Spur worth Rs 3.2 crore sitting in his garage alongside his Rolls-Royce Phantom VII. The actor also owns a Porsche Cayenne, a Mercedes Benz GLS, and other pricey vehicles.

Kumar owns a variety of pricey motorcycles, including a Harley Davidson V-Rod that was a gift from his Garam Masala co-star John Abraham and a chic Yamaha Vmax valued Rs 27 lakhs as per GQ

Akshay Kumar’s production house

Akshay Kumar’s primary source of income is still performing, although in 2008 he started a production company called Hari Om Productions (now Cape of Good Films). In addition to his actor salary, Kumar also receives a cut of the revenue from the films he produces. He has provided funding for a number of successful films, including Padman, Rustom, Good Newz, Naam Shabana, Sooryavanshi, and others.

Akshay Kumar is also known for his fitness regime and his disciplined lifestyle. He is a trained marshal arts artist and has been advocating a healthy lifestyle with his workout videos. Akshay Kumar teamed up with Madhuri Dixit and Ratan Tata to invest in a homegrown healthcare platform GOQii, according to The Economic Times.

Akshay Kumar is also known for his luxurious vacations and his expensive wardrobe collection. The 55-year-old actor has recently starred in OMG 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam and the film has been critically appreciated and loved by the audience as well.