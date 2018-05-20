From scary adventures and thrilling escapades to lessons about Geeta and indian art, these books will keep children and young adults engrossed these summer vacations

Kids can embark on a vivid journey through history, as they learn about the origins and evolution of art in the country.

The Hate U Give: Special Collector’s Edition

Angie Thomas, Walker Books/distributed by Penguin Random House in India

Starr lives in two worlds: the poor neighbourhood, where she was born and raised, and her posh high school in the suburbs. The uneasy balance between them is shattered when Starr is the only witness to the fatal shooting of her unarmed best friend, Khalil, by a police officer. Now, what Starr says could destroy her community. It could also get her killed.

Gita: The Battle of the WorldsSonal Sachdev Patel & Jemma Wayne-Kattan, HarperCollins

When 11-year-old Dev’s father dies, he can’t stop lashing out at those he loves. Until he meets Sanjay—a sprite-like being who claims there is a battle raging inside Dev’s own body. Sanjay embarks on a perilous journey beginning in the darkest realm at the bottom of Dev’s spine. As he searches for the noble warrior Prince Arjun—the only hope to defeat wicked Prince Ego—Sanjay encounters starving mobs, thieving gangs, water worlds and lands of fire, until at last he finds Arjun on the battlefield, ready to fight for Dev. This book attempts to take the messages of the Gita and make them more accessible to children and to also present the Gita as a universal message applicable and relevant to all.

The Chocolate Factory Ghost

David O’Connell; illustrated by Claire Powell, Bloomsbury

Archie McBudge knows his lucky underpants must really work because when he and his mum are summoned to Honeystone Hall in the remote Scottish village of Dundoodle, they find Archie has inherited not only the enormous hall, but the whole of the world-famous McBudge Confectionery Company from great-uncle Archibald. That’s a new home, a fortune and a lifetime’s supply of treats rolled into one! But all is not well in Dundoodle, and when Archie reads the mysterious letter his great-uncle left him, he finds himself on a quest to save his family’s company from ruin. With the help of his new friends Fliss and Billy, Archie has to try to figure out the puzzles of Honeystone before his sweet future melts away like an ice lolly in the sun.

Timeless Tales from Bengal: An Anthology of Bangla Children’s and Young Adults’ Stories

Dipankar Roy & Saurav Dasthakur, Niyogi Books

This anthology of 34 translated stories invites the reader to a feast that offers most of the sub-genres from

Bengal: fantasy, folk tales, animal stories, comic tales, detective fiction, adventure and suspense stories, ghost stories, historical narratives, sports narratives, tales of social consciousness, etc. Enriched with beautiful illustrations, bio-notes of authors and a glossary, the volume presents an enjoyable and fairly comprehensive picture of Bangla children’s and young-adults’ short fiction to the non-Bengali readership.

Tradition Brendan Kiely, Penguin Random House

Powerful, privileged, popular. The students at Fullbrook Academy are the elite of the elite, but they hide dark and dangerous secrets. Jules is in her senior year with one goal: to get out and start her life at college. Jamie is a sports star on a scholarship and Fullbrook is his chance to escape his past. After a school party ends in disaster, the two of them discover a terrible truth. Can the two of them stand together against Fulbrook’s most toxic traditions?

Bilingual Fairy Tales

Brothers Grimm; translated by Sushila Gupta, HarperCollins

Bilingual Fairy Tales is a series of books aimed at helping young readers achieve proficiency in both Hindi and English. These illustrated retellings of popular fairytales engage children, while building their skills and vocabulary in two languages. Old favourites, enriched with a bilingual flavour, make for an immersive reading experience. There are stories here such as that of Cinderella, whose unhappy life is transformed when she meets her fairy godmother; Little Red Riding Hood, who meets a wicked wolf in the woods, but escapes alive with the help of a kind huntsman; Hansel and Gretel, the brother and sister who have an enchanting adventure in the forest, among others.

Court of Frost and Starlight

Sarah J Maas, Bloomsbury

Feyre, Rhys and their companions are busy rebuilding the Night Court and the vastly changed world beyond. But Winter Solstice is finally near, and with it a hard-earned reprieve. Yet even the festive atmosphere can’t keep the shadows of the past from looming. As Feyre navigates her first Winter Solstice as High Lady, she finds that those dearest to her have more wounds than she anticipated—scars that will have a far-reaching impact on the future of their court.

I Need To Pee Neha Singh; art by Meenal Singh & Erik Egerup, Penguin Random House

Where do you go when you just

have to go? Rahi simply loves slurping refreshing drinks and so she always needs to pee. But boy, does she hate public loos! On her way to her aunt’s in Meghalaya, she has to pee on a train, as well as stop at a hotel and even the really scary public toilet at the bus depot. And when those around her refuse to help her with her troubles, her only saviour is her Book of

Important Quotes. Travel with Rahi and read all about her yucky, icky, sticky adventures in this quirky and vibrant book about the ever-relevant worry of finding safe and clean public restrooms.

Ranji the Music MakerRuskin Bond, Penguin Random House

In the middle of his languid holiday, idle young Ranji stumbles upon assorted musical instruments in the storeroom—first a shrill flute, then a blaring little trumpet and, finally, a too-big drum that may have once sounded a battle march. He stages impromptu concerts down the road, not sparing his neighbours, nor the cats around his porch, nor the peace-loving inhabitants of the zoo! But all Ranji’s really seeking is a friend who’ll hear the magic in his din. A lyrical and stunningly illustrated offering from India’s favourite teller of tales, this is a sunny story about forging bonds and the simple joys of life.

The Football Fanatic’s Essential Guide: 2018 World Cup Special

Novy Kapadia, Hachette

Every four years, football kicks off a frenzy with every match, every player and every kick being analysed with fervour and recorded with vigour. This essential handbook is the perfect volume for every football-crazy fan who wants right on hand. The Football Fanatic’s Essential Guide is jam-packed with fascinating facts on international matches and players since the tournament began. Put together by reputed sports journalist, columnist and commentator Novy Kapadia, this compendium of football facts will score with every passionate enthusiast of the beautiful game.

The Burning Maze: The Trials of Apollo Book 3

Rick Riordan, Penguin Random House

I was a god once, until I was cast out by my father Zeus. Now, I am an awkward mortal teenager called Lester. My way out? A series of scary and dangerous trials, of course. For my third mission, I must journey through the labyrinth to free an oracle, who only speaks in puzzles, and defeat a vicious and bloodthirsty Roman emperor—the most vicious of three very vicious and bloodthirsty Roman emperors. Is that all? No, I’ve to do everything without any of my godly powers. Wonderful, looks like I’ll be needing all the help I can get.

Children of Blood and Bone

Tomi Adeyemi, Pan Macmillan

Zélie Adebola remembers when the soil of Orïsha hummed with magic. Burners ignited flames, Tiders beckoned waves, and Zélie’s Reaper mother summoned forth souls. But everything changed the night magic disappeared. Under the orders of a ruthless king, maji were targeted and killed, leaving Zélie without a mother and her people without hope. Now, Zélie has one chance to bring back magic and strike against the monarchy. With the help of a rogue princess, Zélie must outwit and outrun the crown prince, who is hell-bent on eradicating magic for good. Danger lurks in Orïsha, where snow leoponaires prowl, and vengeful spirits wait in the waters. Yet the greatest danger may be Zélie herself, as she struggles to control her powers—and her growing feelings for an enemy.

Gary’s Banana Drama

Jane Massey, Simon & Schuster

Gary is desperate for a banana. Could that be one singing in the tree? No! It’s a bird’s beak! Is that a banana whizzing through the air? Ouch! No! It’s a boomerang from Billy’s show! Where are the real bananas? Alone and hungry, Gary is about to give up until… wait! Could it be the biggest banana in the world? Featuring banana dogs, banana moustaches, banana space rockets and an adorable, banana-mad gorilla, Jane Massey’s hilarious and vibrant picture book will make children hoot with laughter and fall in love with the hapless Gary.

Grandmas from Mars

Michelle Robinson; illustrated by Fred Blunt, Bloomsbury

Fred and Nell’s grandma is babysitting and the kids couldn’t be happier. But hang on, there’s something not quite right about her. In fact, she’s acting very strangely indeed. And is that a spare eyeball? A tail? A striped tongue? That’s not their grandma; it’s an alien! Children can find out how Fred and Nell overcome the invasion by grandmas from Mars (and get their own grandma back!) in this completely crazy and brilliantly bonkers, fun and irreverent picture book.

Embassy of the Dead

Will Mabbitt, Hachette

The first book in a spookily funny new series, where the living meets the dead and survival is a race against time. Jake likes to stay out of trouble, usually. But when he opens a strange box containing a severed finger, trouble comes knocking at his door. Literally. Jake has summoned a reaper to drag him to the Eternal Void and his only option is to run for his life. Alone, Jake makes another spooky discovery… he can see and speak to ghosts and, with the help of his deadly gang—ancient butler Stiffkey, hockey stick-wielding Cora, and Zorro the ghost fox—Jake has one mission: find the Embassy of the Dead and seek refuge. But the Embassy has troubles of its own and may not be the safe haven Jake is hoping for.

Splat the Fake Fact!

Adam Frost; illustrated by Gemma Correll, Bloomsbury

Some incorrect facts have escaped from author Adam Frost’s imagination into this book. It’s for children to figure out which fact is untrue in this sea of brilliantly weird, wonderful and unusual facts. Sample these ‘facts’: Woodlice have blue blood; Dead Cabbage Café is the name of a band; King Edward III banned football in England; You swallow about one litre of snot a day; when glass snakes are attacked, their tail shatters into little pieces, etc. The reader leaves it to the children to hunt for the true facts, using their detective skills. They will need all their brains to uncover the false fact.

Discover the artist

A Brush With Indian Art Mamta Nainy, Penguin

Random House

Kids can embark on a vivid journey through history, as they learn about the origins and evolution of art in the country. They can see the first paintings made by early humans; marvel at the splendour of Mughal miniature art; and study the best of contemporary artists. This books makes it all come alive in intricate black-and-white sketches and stunning photographs of the most celebrated paintings across time.

Hanuman Colouring Book

Mala Dayal, Rupa

In a fun exercise, Mala Dayal brings to tiny tots the stories of the Ramayana and Hanuman in a colouring book format. Ancient stories narrated in an animated manner, vivid in description and colour, the book would be of much delight to children. It will keep them engaged while helping them learn the names of various characters and the stories that are part of our mythology.

Amrita Sher-Gil: Rebel with a Paintbrush

Anita Vachharajani, HarperCollins

An artist? A dreamer? A rebel? Who exactly was Amrita Sher-Gil? She was a little bit of all these things, really. Amrita grew up with a great sense of mischief and adventure in two very different worlds, in a village near Budapest, Hungary, and among the cool, green hills of colonial Simla. Children can join her on a journey through her life, a journey that takes her family through World Wars and political turmoil, as they travel in pursuit of love, a home and a modern, artistic education for Amrita.