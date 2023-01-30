scorecardresearch
From Rs 100 crore house to a Rs 75 Lakh Hummer: Pushpa actor Allu Arjun’s 5 most expensive possessions

Let’s take a look at the most expensive things that Allu Arjun owns:

Written by FE Lifestyle
Allu Arjun: A look at Pushpa actor's most expensive things.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has set the nation on fire with his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. The movie managed to break all to break records at the box office. With back-to-back successes, he is one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema. Allu Arjun has classy taste when it comes to investing in luxurious things – Be it his lavish house or the swanky cars, or his vanity van, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor has gone all out. Let’s take a look at the most expensive things that Allu Arjun owns:

How Much Is Allu Arjun’s Net Worth?

As per Asianet, as of June 2022, Allu Arjun’s total net worth amounts to Rs 350 crores, or $47 million. A big part of this income can be attributed to his high-value film deals, which can be estimated at around Rs 24 crores annually.

Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad House

A lavish 8,000-square-foot house located within a 2-acre estate in the city’s famous Jubilee Hills neighborhood, Allu Arjun’s house cost Rs 100 crores, Housing.com valued the estate. You read that right! Allu Arjun’s luxurious house has a minimalist vibe and is painted in pristine white colour. That’s not all, the house has massive a swimming pool, a gym, a home theatre, and a play area for the kids.

Allu Arjun’s Brand Endorsements And Investments

Films are not the only source of income for Allu Arjun. The actor also nets a solid Rs 4 crores for a variety of brand associations such as Frooti, KFC, Rapido, Zomato, Aha Video, and more. He has also invested in start-ups like Hyderabad’s CallHealth Services — a medical consultation company that offers diagnostics, nursing care, medical delivery, and other health needs through a digital platform.

Allu Arjun’s Cars

Allu Arjun’s huge house also has ample space for his fleet of vehicles. He owns a Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes GLE 350d, Jaguar XJ L, Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, and the BMW X6 M Sport. He also has a Hummer H2, which costs over Rs 75 lakh.

Allu Arjun’s Vanity Van

Allu Arjun bought a customised vanity van in 2019. Painted in black with his initials AA, the Falcon has beautiful interiors – A huge television set, a comfortable recliner, a fridge, and more. According to reports, Falcon, designed and built by The Reddy Customs, cost over Rs 7 crore.

Allu Arjun’s Jet

Allu Arjun also has a luxurious private jet. The cost of the jet is not known, but it makes occasional appearances on the actor’s Instagram.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 10:00 IST