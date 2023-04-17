From rejecting a sweeper’s job to sweeping a massive victory for KKR, here’s Rinku Singh’s journey, IPL salary, net worth and more

Kolkata Knight Riders’ batting all-rounder Rinku Singh has been the talk of the town ever since he did the unthinkable against Gujarat Titans.

In what seemingly appeared to be a comfortable victory for the reigning champions, the 25-year-old showed his mettle on the grandest stage and smashed 5 back-to-back sixes to take the game home in the last over, thereby becoming an overnight sensation in the realm of cricket. This extraordinary feat is just one chapter in Singh’s incredible journey.

Without any doubt, that knock brought a beautiful turn to Singh’s fairy tale story, which includes instances such as him rejecting the job of a sweeper to focus on cricket to carrying LPG cylinders on bike to support his family. In this article, we take a look at the batting sensation’s net worth, salary and more.

Rinku Singh: Journey

Rinku Singh has established himself as a talented batsman in domestic cricket, having made his debut for Uttar Pradesh in 2016. In the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season, he was the third-highest run-getter with a total of 953 runs.



In first-class cricket, Singh has an impressive average of almost 60, with seven centuries and 19 half-centuries to his name. His consistent performances in various formats of the game have made him a valuable asset for his team.

Rinku Singh: IPL journey and salary

Hailing from Aligarh, Rinku Singh was bought by the Punjab Kings for Rs 10 lakh in 2017.However, he did not get the opportunity to make his debut for the team. The following year, the Kolkata Knight Riders acquired Singh’s services for Rs 80 lakh, but here again, he didn’t get much playing time, getting only a handful of matches for the 2018, 2019, and 2020 seasons.

In 2021, Singh was unable to participate in the season due to an injury. Despite the setbacks, KKR showed faith in Singh and retained him for Rs 55 lakh in the 2022 mega auction. He repaid the franchise with an impressive 174 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 148.

He was paid the same amount for the ongoing season as well. Between 2017 and 2023, Singh earned a total of Rs 4 crore and 40 lakhs from the Indian Premier League.

Rinku Singh: Net Worth

Rinku Singh has openly spoken about the numerous hardships he has faced in his life.

Growing up, he and his family experienced great financial difficulties, but through his cricket career, Singh has been able to support his loved ones. As of now, he has an estimated net worth of Rs 5.7 crore, which is expected to only increase in the times to come with his major breakthrough this season.