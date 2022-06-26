From reel to real bond: Endearing movie plot drives demand for Labrador dogs

After the release of the Kannada Movie Charlie 777, the demand for Labradors has increased according to a report of Indian Express. The movie features the relationship between a dog and a human which has won the hearts of many pet lovers. Charlie 777 is directed by Kiranraj K and stars Rakshit Shetty.

After speaking to the multiple pet sellers, IE reported that the sellers has experienced a spurt in sales after the release of the movie.

Rakesh, who breeds dogs in Indiranagar, said that he receive enquiries for only female Labradors, no males. Else, customers mainly ask for Pomeranians or Shih Tzus and not any other breed, he says.

“We get more requests for Golden Retriever and Shih Tzu in general, however after the film, there has been a rise in requests for Labradors too throughout the course of recent weeks,” says Sam, another breeder.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has made an appeal to refrain from supporting breeders and pet stores, most of which are not registered by the animal welfare of the state and are illegal. PETA India has urged movie fans who have time and patience, love and resources to welcome a dog into their homes to adopt, and not shop.