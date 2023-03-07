From Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra to Gautam Adani and Azim Premji, a look at how top business tycoons looked like as kids

Looking at the businesspeople on TV, it’s hard to picture what they would have looked like as kids. Hard to even believe that they were kids once. But of course, they were. If you too find it kinda hard to imagine, here are the pictures of what some of the Indian businesspeople looked like as kids for you. Seeing them on television delivering motivational speeches or discussing business, it becomes hard to imagine what they would have looked when they were kids. Here’s a specially curated list for you of pictures of some of the top Indian business tycoons and how they looked as kids.

Mukesh Ambani | Reliance Industries

Left: Mukesh Ambani, Credit: Twitter

Mukesh Ambani was born on April 19, 1957, in Yemen.

Gautam Adani | Adani Group

Left: Gautam Adani, Credit: Postoast

Gautam Shantilal Adani was born on June 24, 1962, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He is the chairman and founder of Adani Group.

Anand Mahindra | Mahindra and Mahindra

Right: Anand Mahindra, Credit: WikiBio

Anand Mahindra, born on 1st May 1955 in Bombay, is the Chairman of Mahindra Group. He went to Havard Business School and is the son of the late industrialist Harish Mahindra and Indira Mahindra.

Ratan Tata | Tata Group

Left: Ratan Tata, Credit: Instagram

Ratan Naval Tata was born on December 28, 1937, during the British Raj. He is a famous Indian businessman and the former chairman of Tata Sons.

Azim Premji | Wipro Limited

Credit: IndiaTimes

Azim Hashim Premji, an Indian businessman and philanthropist, was born in Bombay in an Indian Muslim family. He is the founder and former chairman of Wipro Limited.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Right: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Credit: StarsUnfolded

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was on born March 23, 1953, in Karnataka. She is the founder and executive chairperson of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited.

Kumar Mangalam Birla | Aditya Birla Group

Second from Left: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Credit: Mint

Kumar Mangalam Birla was born in Kolkata on June 14, 1967. Not only is he the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group but also a Chartered Accountant. Aditya Birla Group is one of the largest global conglomerates in India.

N. R. Narayan Murthy | Infosys

Credit: Wikibio

Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy was born in Karnataka on August 21, 1946. He is the Chief Executive Officer and the Founder of Infosys.