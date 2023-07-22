From mystery to romance: Top 7 books by IIM alumni Chetan Bhagat you should read in 2023

You might already be familiar with some popular movies like 3 Idiots, 2 States, and Half Girlfriend but did you know that these blockbuster films are all adaptations of the brilliant works of Chetan Bhagat, an alumni of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM)?

If you’re looking to delve into captivating tales that blend romance, humor, and societal reflections, then you should definitely explore these top seven books by Chetan Bhagat. Each of these literary gems offers a delightful escape from reality and a unique perspective on the trials and triumphs of modern Indian life.

1. One Night at the Call Center

Dive into the fast-paced world of call centers, where six friends find themselves facing a night of extraordinary events. With their jobs on the line and personal problems haunting them, a mysterious call from God on the night of a life-changing crisis takes them on a soul-searching journey. The story is filled with drama, humor, and the power of faith, making it a compelling read that will keep you hooked till the very end.

2. The 3 Mistakes of My Life:

Set against the backdrop of Gujarat, this book follows the journey of three friends who decide to start their own business. As they grapple with the challenges of entrepreneurship, they also navigate through friendship, love, and the seismic shifts in Indian society. The novel beautifully portrays the complexities of human relationships and the importance of embracing mistakes as stepping stones towards growth and success.

3. Revolution 2020:

This gripping tale revolves around three main characters – Gopal, Raghav, and Aarti – whose lives are intertwined in love and ambition. Set in the bustling city of Varanasi, the story takes you through a rollercoaster of emotions as the characters face moral dilemmas, corruption, and the pursuit of their dreams. Bhagat masterfully weaves a captivating narrative that reflects the harsh realities of the Indian education system and the price one pays for standing up for what is right.

4. What Young India Wants

In this thought-provoking non-fiction work, Chetan Bhagat voices the aspirations, frustrations, and dreams of today’s youth in India. Through a collection of essays and articles, he delves into various pressing issues like corruption, education, and the role of the youth in shaping the nation’s future. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the pulse of contemporary Indian society and the potential of its young minds.

5. Half Girlfriend:

Yes, you’ve seen the movie, but the book offers a more profound and intimate experience of the love story between Madhav and Riya. Set in the contrasting worlds of rural Bihar and elite Delhi, the novel explores the complexities of relationships and the blurry line between friendship and love. With its heartwarming narrative, this book reminds us that love often transcends conventional labels, and it might just leave you reflecting on the power of unrequited affection.

6. 2 States:

Although this book was turned into a hit film, its charm lies in the witty and engaging writing style that Chetan Bhagat is known for. The story revolves around Krish and Ananya, two individuals from different states in India, who must convince their families to accept their intercultural love. Humorous and heartfelt, this novel captures the essence of modern relationships and the humorous trials of navigating through cultural differences.

7. The Girl in Room 105

This intriguing thriller takes you on a thrilling ride with Keshav, a regular guy who finds himself embroiled in a mysterious murder investigation. As he tries to untangle the truth behind the murder of his ex-girlfriend Zara, Keshav discovers shocking secrets that keep you on the edge of your seat. If you enjoy fast-paced narratives with unexpected twists and turns, this book should be on your must-read list.

So, there you have it – seven captivating books by Chetan Bhagat, each with its own unique appeal. From humorous college escapades to thought-provoking reflections on society, these books offer something for every reader. Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Chetan Bhagat’s storytelling and embark on unforgettable literary journeys! Happy reading!