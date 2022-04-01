From minimal makeup to good moisturizers: Some essential tips to make your skin summer ready

The summers have arrived a little early this year and with the onset comes a whole lot of other skin issues, wherein people having oily skin get oilier and others having a dry skin problem, get more patchy.

The summer is simply perfect for those mango shakes and lemonades that happen to be the worst enemy of the skin, which can cause rashes, pimples and breakouts. However, there are many such skincare products in the market that you could choose from, for your skin.

1. Chose the right Sunscreen

For your summer skincare regime, sunscreen plays a vital role. When choosing sunscreen, it’s important to check if the product has SPF between 20-50. Before stepping out, make sure you apply the sunscreen 1-2 hours before stepping out and be sure that you have applied a good thick layer so that it protects you from those harmful UV rays.

2. Make sure to hydrate your body

Hydrating your body is important not just in winters but in summers too. Make sure you buy those summer-friendly paracrine body lotions or moisturisers for the summers.

3. Good diet for healthy-looking skin

Having a good diet plays an important role in keeping your skin glowing and healthy. Intake of good nutrients reflects on your skin, which gives that natural shine. Make sure you include juicy fruits to your diet that keep you hydrated in the summers. Also, try avoiding fried and spicy food.

4. Use vitamin C for summers

During summer nights, make sure you treat your skin with a hydrating Vitamin C serum after washing your face that helps hydrate your skin.

Note that there are many Vitamin C serums that are available in various percentages, and the more the percentage, the more are the chances of dryness. So it’s important to choose the right serum for your skin.

5. Use minimum makeup

The less the makeup, the better it gets for the summer season. Putting layers of makeup products and foundations can cause pimples and acne, so try things to a bare minimum for great and healthy skin.