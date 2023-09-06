IIM is one of the top B-Schools in India and is a dream for many. It is known for producing some of the brightest minds in business and the most successful entrepreneurs in the country. Here is a list of IIM alumni who climbed the ladder of success in their respective fields and have held significant positions in top businesses across the world.

Deep Kalra’s joined St. Stephen’s College in Delhi to get a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, after which he went on to receive an MBA degree from IIM Ahmedabad in 1992. Kalra entered the business world with a solid educational background, working for prominent firms such as ABN AMRO Bank and GE Capital. According to Mint, the revenue of Make My Trip stood at $170.5 million for the quarter, against $115 million in Q3 FY22, while adjusted operating profit rose from $13.2 million to $19.7 million.

Nooyi received Bachelor’s degrees from Madras Christian College of the University of Madras in 1975, and a Post Graduate Programme Diploma from IIM Calcutta in 1976. In 1978, Nooyi was admitted to Yale School of Management and moved to the United States, where she earned a master’s degree in public and private management in 1980. Nooyi served as the company’s CEO (2006–18) and chairman of the board (2007–19). The 67-year-old has a net worth of $350 million, as per Live Mint.

Banga was educated at St. Edward’s School, Shimla, and at the Hyderabad Public School . He went on to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in economics from the St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, subsequently earning his PGP in management (equivalent to MBA) from IIM, Ahmedabad. President Biden nominated Banga to run the World Bank on February 23, 2023. The World Bank confirmed Ajay Banga as its fourteenth president on May 3, 2023, and he began his term on June 2, 2023. As per Times Now, he has an estimated net worth of $206 million.

Balakrishnan possesses a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Kerala as well as a Post Graduate Diploma in Management with a MBA from IIMt Calcutta in 1971.

Vipul is BigBasket’s Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer. He worked for Peepul Capital Advisors as an Investment Director. He has also worked with Wipro Ltd as a member of the Vice Chairman’s office, where he was in charge of new business development. He holds a masters management degree from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. BigBasket, reported its revenues for the financial year 2021-22 as Rs 7,119 crore, a 17 per cent increase since the last financial year, as per Business Standard report.