If there is one beverage that unites the diverse population of India, it’s chai. The aromatic, soul-soothing tea is an integral part of the country’s cultural fabric. Yet, despite its immense popularity, there was a surprising void in the market – a lack of well-known chai-focused chains. This gap in the market sparked the idea that would later become Chaayos, the brainchild of two engineers turned chai entrepreneurs – Nitin Saluja and Raghav Verma

It took the passion and vision of two tech-savvy individuals to fill this gap and revolutionize India’s tea-drinking culture. Meet Nitin Saluja and Raghav Verma, the masterminds behind Chaayos, a thriving multi-crore chai company

The birth of Chaayos

The seeds of Chaayos were sown in the mind of Nitin Saluja during his stay in Houston, USA. In 2008, after a hearty dinner, he and his wife craved a freshly-brewed cup of strong tea, only to find the absence of any such place nearby. This sparked the idea of establishing a tea cafe that would serve authentic and customized chai in a warm and inviting ambiance. Two years later, Nitin discussed this ambitious plan with his colleague and friend, Raghav Verma, while working at the US consultancy firm Opera Solutions.

In 2012, fueled by their passion for tea and determination to create something unique, Nitin and Raghav resigned from their high-paying jobs to embark on their entrepreneurial journey. They called their venture “Chaayos,” a blend of “chai” (the Hindi word for tea) and “chaos” (a nod to the experimental nature of their chai creations).

Who are the tech chaifreaks behind the idea?

United by a shared love for tea and a desire to explore the uncharted territory of chai-focused cafes, the two techie entrepreneurs decided to leave their high-paying jobs and take the plunge into the world of entrepreneurship. Nitin’s background in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Bombay and Raghav’s education from IIT Delhi laid the foundation for their technical acumen and problem-solving skills.

Nitin Saluja

Nitin Saluja, hailing from a business family, pursued Mechanical Engineering at IIT Bombay. After working as a Management Consultant at Opera Solutions in the USA for over 5 years, he took a bold step into entrepreneurship. Despite opposition from his father, who was concerned about the risks involved during the time of his child’s birth, Nitin’s passion for chai and his previous co-founding experience in a robotics education company (Think Labs) drove him to start Chaayos. As the CEO, he personally leads product R&D, crafting a significant portion of the chai menu himself.

Raghav Verma

He laid the foundation for his remarkable journey by pursuing a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, graduating in the years 2010 and 2012, respectively. However, his passion for entrepreneurship and his keen interest in the application of technology in various domains led him to co-found PrepSquare. He worked as a business analysts at opera.

Raghav was also featured in the forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.

Chaayos: Experiments with tea

In November 2012, the duo launched Chaayos with its first store in Gurgaon. They envisioned a place where chai lovers could experiment with a variety of flavors and customize their teas in over 12,000 diverse ways. Embracing the tagline “Experiments with Tea,” Chaayos revolutionized the traditional chai experience.

At Chaayos, customers can choose from a menu offering more than 25 flavored teas, many of which were personally crafted by Nitin Saluja. This vast diversification became an instant hit among consumers, elevating Chaayos to fame and solidifying its position in the competitive market.

As the business grew, Chaayos reached a significant milestone when its highest-selling outlet generated an annual income of Rs 1 crore. This success marked the turning point in their entrepreneurial journey.

Chaayos: A steaming success

The journey of Chaayos started with its first store in DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon, Delhi. Their unique approach to chai and the warm ambiance of their cafes struck a chord with consumers, leading to rapid expansion. Today, Chaayos boasts more than 200 outlets across major metro cities in India, serving around 100,000 cups of chai every day

Their exceptional growth and entrepreneurial spirit attracted investments, including support from Tiger Global Management, a major milestone for a non-tech company. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chaayos demonstrated resilience, recording an impressive revenue of Rs 135 crore in FY22, scaling 2.45 times from the previous financial year.

Saluja and Verma didn’t limit their innovations to just beverages; they also experimented with food offerings that complement the Indian palate. With items like thepla tacos, palak patta crispies, and mattar kulcha served in a kullad (clay pot), Chaayos created an enticing fusion of traditional Indian snacks that pair perfectly with their teas.

As Chaayos continues to break new ground in the chai industry, its success story remains a testament to the power of passion, innovation, and entrepreneurship. By redefining India’s tea culture, Nitin Saluja and Raghav Verma have established Chaayos as a leading player in the food and beverage industry, serving a chai experience like no other. So, the next time you crave a cup of freshly brewed tea, Chaayos might be just the place you need to satisfy your chai cravings and embark on a delightful journey of “Experiments with Tea.”