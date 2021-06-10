From going to the gym to bringing the workout at home: on-demand is in demand

The world is witnessing a massive change in fitness. (Representational image)

By Pratik Sud,

This is the age of on-demand. From your favourite shows to movies, everything is now available at the press of a button. In the past few years, technology has changed how we eat, sleep, entertain ourselves, and communicate with our loved ones. Our fitness habits aren’t far behind either.

Technology has had an unbelievable impact on our fitness regimes. But now, technology is also becoming an important factor in where, when, and how we choose to exercise. Thanks to it, we are no longer limited to bricks and mortar fitness studios when it comes to working out.

The world is witnessing a massive change in fitness. Two words – connected fitness. It does seem like a fancy term when in reality it is just all about streamlining your workouts and bringing your fitness and your digital world closer together. From your wearables to your fitness applications, everything comes under the umbrella of connected fitness. In India, we are on the onset of this wave and soon it is going to take us by a storm. And, here’s why it is going to last for a long time.

Firstly, people want to become more independent. We’re becoming more self-sustaining when it comes to fitness. Gone are the days of listening to burly trainers at gyms. This is the age of being self-aware of your fitness regime. Not to forget, a global pandemic has made people wary of gyms.

Secondly, owing to the pandemic, going outdoors isn’t the safest option right now. Maybe, it won’t be for a long time. Offices have recognised that and have streamlined their workflow to suit work-from-home conditions. Even though our morning jogs and evening walks are suffering, it won’t stay like that for long. Connected fitness solutions offer you the luxury of working out with just as much intensity at home too!

Connected fitness started with wearables, then it moved on to trackers, and now to on-demand trainings streamed to home fitness equipment. Under this wide umbrella of connected fitness, on-demand fitness is gaining popularity like nobody’s business. We’re seeing our products sell like hotcakes because people want to be in charge of their own fitness journey and want to do it at their own terms. And, this is exactly what connected fitness has to offer.

As technology becomes more ubiquitous and high-quality streaming becomes more accessible, countless people have switched to working out from the comfort of their homes. On-demand fitness solutions let people choose the kind of exercise, the intensity, and the time according to their convenience.

Connected fitness solutions are time-efficient, cost-effective, and convenient way to stay fit without the hassle. These workouts are paired with exercise equipments to offer users a tangible, familiar experience of hardware they have used at gyms.

If you’re still on the fence about this, here are some cool benefits that on-demand fitness has to offer you:

Convenience: Just like you can stream your favourite TV shows and movies at any hour of the day, on-demand fitness lets you stream your workouts whenever you want. Choose your focus, your time, your intensity – it does not get any easier than that.

Variety: You have multiple types of workouts with varying intensities at your fingertips. So, there is literally no excuse. HIIT, Cardio, Strength, Circuit training, what have you, you are covered. Workouts range from easy to advanced and there is something for everyone.

Fitness for the whole family: With most new-age fitness solutions, you can create profiles for your entire family and record and track all of your workouts separately. It couldn’t get any easier.

Experienced trainers: You get multiple experienced trainers and not just one. So you have mentors with different skill sets guiding you throughout your fitness journey.

At-home and on-demand fitness isn’t a new concept. It existed since the time Jane Fonda showed up on our TV sets through VHS tapes. Today, you have countless apps and platforms that can let you stream all kinds of workouts based on your fitness level, equipment, and fitness goals.

If you’re not on the connected fitness train yet, you’re already too late! But, better late than never. You can streamline your workouts with ease and digitise your fitness journey to give you better results in a matter of minutes. With active tracking, real-time stats, and so much more, these platforms help your fitness game reach the next level.

(The author is Co-founder of Synq.fit. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)