From GAP to Hamleys: 7 brands you didn’t know were under Reliance Retail in India

As India takes center stage as an emerging market for the new-age customer, Reliance Retail has managed to intertwine the aspirations of these consumers with 85 international brands, many of which find their largest markets in the country.

Catering to a spectrum of luxury, bridge-to-luxury, high-premium, and high-street lifestyle segments, Reliance Retail’s 16 years of rich experience in deciphering the psyche of the Indian consumer have positioned it as the partner of choice for international brands aiming to explore the Indian luxury landscape.

Under the umbrella of Reliance Industries, Reliance Retail stands as India’s largest retailer, boasting a myriad of retail outlets offering everything from foods, groceries, apparel, footwear, toys, and home improvement products to electronic goods and agricultural implements. With a staggering workforce of over 245,000 employees spread across 18,000 store locations in 7,000 towns, Reliance Retail’s reach extends beyond physical stores to encompass a robust presence in the e-commerce domain as well.

As of August 2023, the conglomerate has been valued at a staggering $100 billion, reflecting its impact on the Indian retail ecosystem. This journey of relentless growth has paved the way for over 45 subsidiaries and divisions that make up the Reliance Retail universe.

1. GAP: Joint venture

Gap Inc., an American fashion icon, has bridged continents through its partnership with Reliance Retail. This long-term franchise agreement designates Reliance Retail as the official retailer for Gap in India, presenting Indian consumers with an opportunity to embrace iconic American fashion through Reliance’s diverse channels.

A man walks past a Gap store on Oxford Street in London, Britain, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

2. AJIO: The fashion e-commerce stop

AJIO, Reliance Retail’s venture into fashion e-commerce, has swiftly ascended the ranks, resonating with the contemporary, fashion-savvy Indian. Officially launched during Lakme Fashion Week SS16, AJIO curates an extensive array of clothing, footwear, and accessories that blend international trends with a distinctive local touch.

Source: Ajio.com

3. Netmeds: Online pharmacy

Netmeds, a licensed e-pharmacy hailing from Chennai, has revolutionized healthcare convenience. Reliance Retail acquired a significant 60% stake in Netmeds’ parent company, Vitalic, for approximately ₹620 crore in 2020. Through its user-friendly digital platform, Netmeds offers a comprehensive selection of medications and health products, eliminating the need for physical visits to pharmacies.

Source: Facebook

4. Hamleys: Oldest toy store in the world

Hamleys, the world’s oldest toy retailer, has captivated generations since its inception in London in 1760. Acquired by Reliance Brands Limited in 2019, Hamleys continues to captivate with its extensive range of toys, exclusive merchandise, and enchanting in-store experiences that transcend time.

The 2019 purchase of Hamleys by Reliance Brands Limited was the company’s first international retail brand.

An employee prepares a display of children’s toy cars inside the new Hamleys Plc toy store on its opening day in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, March 31, 2015. Hamleys opened a toy store in Moscow larger than its landmark location in London’s Regent Street as the retailer accelerates its global expansion. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

5. Project EVE: Empowering women through style

Project EVE, Reliance Retail’s homage to womanhood, offers a curated shopping experience exclusively for women. This brand embraces diversity and empowers women to express their unique style through fashion and beauty choices.

Source: Reliance Retail

6. Cover Story: Fast fashion

Cover Story, India’s pioneering fast fashion brand, remains in sync with ever-evolving global trends. With a design studio in London, Cover Story infuses international runway trends with the Indian woman’s sensibilities, offering a versatile range of vibrant party-wear, smart work attire, and more.

Cover story is a part of Cover Story Clothing Ltd., a Reliance Retail Ventures Limited Company.

Source: Reliance Retail

7. Marks & Spencer: Joint venture

Marks & Spencer, a beloved British brand, entered India through a joint venture with Reliance Retail. As Marks & Spencer Reliance India, the partnership has successfully established 47 stores across various Indian cities, offering high-quality fashion, food, and homeware products.

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a branch of Marks and Spencer in Altrincham, Britain January 7 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

With a portfolio of brands that cater to diverse needs, Reliance Retail’s strategic vision and commitment to excellence continue to resonate with millions of Indian consumers. As Reliance Retail’s value reaches unprecedented heights at $100 billion, its influence extends far beyond numbers, shaping the aspirations and choices of India’s burgeoning consumer base.