Foodgrain portrait to sculpture from automobile parts, how India is celebrating PM Modi’s 71st birthday — See pics

By: |
Updated: September 17, 2021 2:18 PM

While several celebrities and sportspersons have shared pictures with Modi to wish him, even Rahul Gandhi has sent a curt wish for his rival.

Wishes, each more unique than the other, have poured in from all corners for India’s Prime Minister. (Twitter/Anupam Kher)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his birthday today. True to style, Twitter, his favourite microblogging site, has blown up since the morning with #HappyBirthdayModiji the top trend in India. Wishes, each more unique than the other, have poured in from all corners for India’s Prime Minister. While several celebrities and sportspersons have shared pictures with Modi to wish him, even Rahul Gandhi has sent a curt wish for his rival.

Wishes on Twitter apart, the BJP has undertaken a three-week birthday celebration, which will include vaccination drives, environment and cleanliness campaigns, and “thank you” postcards from citizens. The celebrations will end on October 7, which mark 20 years since Modi took office as Gujarat chief minister. The BJP is billing the celebrations as “Seva Samarpan Abhiyan”. The Congress, on the other hand, has countered the campaign with a series of tweets to commemorate the day as “National Unemployment Day”.

Here is a look at some of the more unique ways Modi’s birthday is being celebrated:

Foodgrain portrait

PM BirthdayPhoto: Twitter/ANI

Priyanka Sahani, an artist, has created an 8-ft portrait of Modi using only foodgrain. She said India being an agricultural country, she made the portrait using foodgrain to pay her respect to the Prime Minister.

Shell art

PM BirthdayPhoto: Twitter/Sudarsan Pattnaik

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, a pioneer in the field, created a sand art with sea shells. “I’ve used sea shells in my sandart installation at Puri beach in Odisha wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister on his birthday,” Pattnaik tweeted. “May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India.”

Nature park

PM ModiPhoto: Twitter/All India Radio News

A Narendra Modi Van was set up by planting 71,000 trees in east Ahmedabad’s Lal Bahadur Shastri Lake in presence of new Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Sculpture

Modi sculpturePhoto: Twitter screengrab/Flt Lt Anoop Verma (Retd.)

A father-son duo from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district has created a 2-ton, 14-ft statue of Modi from automobile scrap on his birthday. The sculpture will be erected in Bengaluru.

Mega Corona Vaccination

PM birthday vaccinationPhoto: Twitter/Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took part in a “Mega Corona Vaccination” drive at a Primary Health Centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district on “Seva Diwas” to celebrate the PM’s birthday.

