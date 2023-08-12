From farm-to-cup: Meet the couple who founded Blue Tokai, a startup that altered the coffee experience for Indians

Hectic work-day? Catching up with friends? Curing a hangover? First date? A warm cup of freshly brewed coffee can be your perfect companion. Indians love their cup of chai but in the recent years, we have witnessed a growth in the market for coffee with an increase of 10.15% year on year basis, as per Stellar Market Research. Following the trend, Bangalore-based couple Matt Chitharanjan and Namrata Asthana, along with their third business partner and present COO, Shivam Shahi laid foundations for Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters in New Delhi in 2013. The aim of the founders was to build a brand that caters to the niche of coffee lovers in the country and offers them a wide range of coffee at all times.

In 2012, when co-founder and present CEO, Matt and his partner Namrata moved to Delhi they analysed a dearth in places that served a good cup of coffee and they brainstormed the idea of starting their own coffee chop chain. In the crowded market where there are many coffee shops, running a business that solely focuses on coffee was quite challenging but overcoming all the barriers, this brand has put up a tough competition with market giants.

Blue Tokai cappuccino and pancakes (Source: bluetokaicoffee.com)

The business started as a small experiment in 2013 with a 1kg machine where they roasted beans for twelve to fourteen hours straight on most nights. With time as their business expanded, they upgraded their machines and at present they roast on two 12kg and have 25kg Probat machines.

Served in their signature blue crockery, their produce is monitored by Q-Grade certified Director of Coffee and roasted in units present in Gurgaon, Mumbai and Bangalore to ensure quality.

Blue Tokai has over 80 outlets spread across Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Gurgaon. And also sell packaged roasted ground coffee beans on online platforms like Amazon and their signature product canned coffee.

As per Business Today reports, the company raised $30 million in Series B funding led by A91 Partners. As per brand reports in Business Today, it is expecting a revenue run rate of Rs 150 crore for the ongoing fiscal year and eyes profitability by next year.