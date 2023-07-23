From Fabmart to BigBasket: Founder and CEO Hari Menon’s Rs 13,500 odyssey and his connection with the ‘metro man’ E. Sreedharan

In the vast realm of Indian entrepreneurship, where success stories are abound, there are few individuals who have faced as many obstacles as Hari Menon. A co-founder and the CEO of BigBasket, India’s largest online grocery store, Hari’s journey has been marked by determination, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to his vision. From his humble beginnings to the pinnacle of success, Hari’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the ability to turn setbacks into stepping stones.

Education & Career:

Hari’s foundation for success was laid at the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, where he completed his graduation. Fueling his passion for knowledge and business acumen, he went on to obtain an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.

Beyond his academic pursuits, Hari had a deep love for music and a fervent passion for cricket, making him a well-rounded individual. His association with the Karnataka Cricket Association further highlighted his diverse interests and the drive to excel in different spheres.

Life Before BigBasket:

Before his groundbreaking venture, Hari Menon embarked on a professional journey that showcased his ability to adapt and thrive in dynamic environments. He kickstarted his career as a Business Head with Wipro, a prominent Indian multinational corporation renowned for its consulting, information technology, and business process services.

Throughout his career, Hari’s talent and leadership were sought after by various companies, including Serus Corporation, Tumri, and Timeli. One noteworthy achievement was his role as the Founder and CEO of ‘India Skills,’ a joint venture between City & Guilds (UK) and the Manipal Group, focusing on vocational education.

Fabmart:

In 1999, Hari Menon joined forces with his friends Vipul Parekh, Abhinay Choudhari, VS Ramesh, and VS Sudhakar to co-found Fabmart. At a time when e-commerce was still in its nascent stages, Fabmart emerged as a pioneering platform, offering services similar to those of today’s giants like Amazon and Flipkart.

However, the early days of Fabmart were marked by challenges. With the absence of a conducive environment for online ventures in India and a lack of secure digital payment gateways, the platform struggled to generate substantial revenue. Despite the initial setback, Hari and his co-founders persevered.

Success Does Not Come Easy:

Rather than succumbing to adversity, Hari Menon and his team decided to shift their focus to a physical retail chain of grocery stores. Thus, they launched Fabmall, India’s first integrated online-to-offline retail company, merging it with ‘Trinethra,’ another prominent grocery retail chain.

This strategic move paid off, as Fabmall quickly gained popularity. The grocery store chain expanded rapidly, establishing its presence across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka. Recognizing the potential of their venture, Hari made the decision to sell the business to the renowned Aditya Birla Group.

The Birth of BigBasket:

Following the success of Fabmart and Fabmall, Hari Menon, along with Vipul Parekh, V S Sudhakar, Abhinay Choudhari, and V S Ramesh, embarked on their most ambitious venture yet. In October 2011, they founded BigBasket, a game-changing online grocery store that revolutionized the way Indians shopped for essentials.

Today, BigBasket stands tall as the country’s leading online grocery store, with an enterprise value exceeding Rs. 13,500 crore. Through its vast product range, impeccable service, and commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has redefined convenience in the Indian retail landscape.

Son-in-law of the Metro Man of India E. Shreedharan

Menon is the married to the daughter of E.Shreedharan who is known and praised for his work in Delhi metro and is a Padma Vibhushan awardee.

Hari Menon’s journey from his early days at Fabmart to his current position as the co-founder and CEO of BigBasket is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit and ability to overcome challenges. His unwavering determination, coupled with his visionary approach, has enabled him to carve a niche in the fiercely competitive online grocery market. As a true icon of success, Hari Menon continues to inspire budding entrepreneurs to dream big, persevere, and transform their visions into reality.