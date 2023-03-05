From Disney to Google, here’s a look at how long it took for these companies to reach a $100 Billion valuation

Google, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook are all massive companies currently and have market caps of hundreds of billions of dollars. However, what we are witnessing today is not how it’s been all through the years – These companies and their employees have worked hard to reach this point. The biggest milestone in this journey was to cross a $100 billion valuation. Here’s a look at how long it took these companies to reach there.

Google | 7 years

Launched in 1998 as a search engine, Google is now a massive technology conglomerate. In 2003, Google was credited as the fastest-growing tech company and it went public in August 2004. In November 2005, it managed to cross the $100 billion market cap level 7 years.

Facebook | 8 years

Founded in 2004, Facebook started as a school-wide social network but currently it’s a multinational tech conglomerate. Facebook took 8 years, and after its IPO in February 2012, it reached a market cap of over $100 billion.

Amazon | 16 years

In 1994, Amazon came into existence but it went public in May 1997. It took Amazon 16 years, and a lot of hard work and one-day deliveries to achieve a market cap of $100 billion.

Microsoft | 20 years

Launched in 1975, Microsoft has seen it all – From the dot com burst to the great recession. You read that right! In 1986, Microsoft went public and in 1996, the company managed to cross the $100 billion market cap.

Netflix | 21 years

Launched in 1997 as a DVD rental service, Netflix went public in 2002. In 2018, the company managed to reached the $100 billion mark. It took them 21 years.

Apple | 30 years

Founded in 1976, Apple went public in December 1980. The giant took 30 years to reach a $100 billion market cap. For the unversed, in 2018, Apple became the first company to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization.

Disney | 74 years

Founded in 1923, Disney started as a small-cap animation studio. However, in November 1957, Disney went public but it took Disney 74 long years to reach a $100 billion market cap.