From Dark Daiquiri to Macchiato: Here’s a list of refreshing rum cocktails you need to try

Would you like to have rum and coke?

No matter which part of the country you are in right now – the answer to that question is most certainly, yes. Imagine yourself with an icy drink in your hand with the bright aroma reaching up to you to take a sip. Rum is the ultimate spirit for every season. While it is undoubtedly delicious, rum can be a bit confusing – it’s made in so many different places and in so many different ways (Agricole, black, white, spiced, etc). On National Rum Day, let’s take a look at some rum cocktails to get you through the day:

Recipe courtesy: Boutique Spirit Brands

Dark Daiquiri

Gladius Dark Rum – 60 ml

Lemon Juice – 15-20ml

Sugar Syrup – 30ml

Ice – 4 -5 cubes

How to prepare your cocktail –

1. Mix all the ingredients above and give it a good shake.

2. Pour it into a glass and enjoy!

Orange fizz cocktail

Orange Fizz – ½ cup

Cinnamon – 1/4th stick

Pomegranate – 8-10 seeds

Gladius rum – 60 ml

How to prepare your cocktail –

1. Pour gladius rum into a highball glass, add a cinnamon stick to it, and then add orange fizz to it.

2. Give it a good stir and top it with pomegranate seeds.

Hot Toddy

Cinnamon Stick – 1

Cloves – 3 – 4

Crushed star anise – 2/3

Crushed Ginger – 1 tbsp

Honey – 10-15 ml

Orange Peel – 4-5 strands

Lemon Juice – ½ tbsp

Warm water – 1 cup

Gladius Rum – 2-3 tbsp

How to prepare your cocktail –

1. Muddle cinnamon stick, cloves, crushed star anise, and crushed ginger together.

2. Put in the orange peels and add honey.

3. Once done, pour the warm water.

4. Squeeze lemon juice followed by Gladius Rum.

5. Give it a good stir, strain the mix, and pour the drink into the serving glass.

Recipe courtesy: Dushyant Tanwar – Head Mixologist Of Monika Alcobe

Rum Macchiato

Diplomático Planas – 40ml

Coconut milk – 30ml

Espresso – 40ml

Walnut/Almond syrup – 10ml

How to prepare your cocktail –

Add all ingredients to a shaker

2. Shake vigorously and

3. Pour into a coffee mug.

4. Garnish with chocolate powder.

Cheers!

(DISCLAIMER: Alcohol consumption is injurious to health. The article is for information purposes only.)