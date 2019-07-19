From books to movies, MRUM India co-founder Mihir Karkare reveals his favourites

MRUM India co-founder Mihir Karkare

By Sapna Nair

1. On my bookshelf

High Output Management by Andy Grove; The Hard Thing about Hard Things by Ben Horowitz (coincidentally, Ben has written the foreword to the newest edition of High Output Management)

2. A movie I’d like to watch again

I’d love to watch all the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in order, over the course of the weekend. You know what? I’m going to do just that.

3. My inspiration is…

Azim Premji. He is a hugely inspirational figure in so many ways — from a business standpoint, obviously, but also philanthropy and other aspects. I was at an event recently, where a stalwart from the Indian industry was being given the lifetime achievement award. In his speech, he mentioned how Premji personally recruited him after an interview that lasted almost the entire day!

4. A famous quote I swear by…

“Whatever you can do or dream you can, begin it; Boldness has genius, power, and magic in it” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

5. Indulgence is…

I am a bit fussy about food. Home food and maybe continental. Also, sweets!