From biryanis to condoms, here’s what India ordered on New Year’s Eve

Over the weekend, when the world celebrated New Year with their friends and family. Foodtech platforms and cloud kitchens were prepared to cater to the needs of customers. As more people ordered pizzas and biryanis for their parties on New Year’s Eve celebrations, platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato reported record numbers.

As per Swiggy, on New Year’s Eve, 31 December 2022, they delivered 3.5 lakh biriyani and 2.5 lakh pizza across the country. You read that right! It’s no surprise that more people opted for biryani – Swiggy informed that 75.4 per cent of orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi-14.2 per cent and Kolkata-10.4 per cent.

Swiggy mentioned that the app had delivered 1.65 lahks Biryani orders at 7.20 pm on Saturday. Bawarchi, one of the top biryani-selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two biryanis per minute on 2021 New Year’s Eve and for 31 December 2022, it prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy to meet the demand, news agency PTI reported.

As pr a statement shared by grocery delivery app Zepto, “The sale of munchies grew in search and orders by over 50 per cent, frozen foods orders that went up by 80 per cent (both veg and non-veg), and cold cuts and marinated meat by 150 per cent. Dessert fixes were ruled by ice creams that saw a jump of 80 pr cent. Refrigerators and freezers certainly kept busy on December 31 as the orders for ice cubes went up by 200 per cent.”

That’s not all, the most friendly cocktail ingredient, lemon, was searched more by 70 per cent than the previous Sunday with over 8000 orders placed on the eve of the New Year.

In a tweet, Swiggy said, “@dominos_india, 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them”.

Chips

That’s not all, people ordered 1.76 lakh packets of chips from Swiggy Instamart as of 7 pm on New Year’s Eve.

Condoms

It was not just food that people ordered on New Year’s Eve – As many as 2,757 packets of Durex condoms were delivered by Swiggy Instamart.

“The party is already off to a fast start – we have already delivered over 1.3 million orders and counting. Our fleet and restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable. Pro-tip: order early to beat the rush,” Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy CEO said in a tweet last evening.

Khichdis

About 12,344 people across India ordered khichdi on New Year’s Eve by 9.18 PM. Ravioli (Italian) and Bibimbap (Korean) also emerged as popular choices.

Swiggy and Zomato also saw an increase in orders in the quick commerce space – Milk, mixers such as soda and tonic water, chips, cold drinks, and curd were the five most-ordered items via Swiggy Instamart.