From Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos, here are the top 6 productivity tips from the billionaires

We often mistake working overtime and over the weekends, or scanning excel sheets before going to the bed as something that we are supposed to do. However, none of the above can help you to get productive during work. Here’s a guide by billionaires like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, and Richard Branson to keep yourself productive.

Instead of working extra hours is not the solution, one should focus on working smarter. Also, to overcome stress, one should meditate and read.

Meditation is key

As a child, Bill Gates used to think that meditation was a “woo-woo thing tied somehow to reincarnation”. However, as an adult and one of the billionaires, he considers meditation to be an exercise for the mind. He meditates twice or thrice a week for a minimum of 10 minutes. Bill Gates says that meditation helps him focus better.

The art of saying ‘No’

Throughout their illustrious careers, Warren Buffet and the late Steve Jobs followed the principle of knowing when to say no. “Focus means saying ‘no’ to the hundred other good ideas,” Steve Jobs famously said.

Agreeing with this philosophy, Warren Buffet said, “The difference between successful people and successful people is that really successful people say ‘no’ to almost everything.”

Sleep well!

Working overtime won’t help. It will, in fact, make you tired and stressed, resulting in impacting your productivity. Sleep deprivation is not conducive to being productive, and getting enough sleep will help you to ensure good physical and mental health. Bill Gates said that he needs seven, Jeff Bezos nine, and Elon Musk between six to seven hours of sleep every night.

Write down everything

If you would have noticed, Richard Branson is always seen with a notebook. The Virgin Group founder notes down everything—from ideas, suggestions, feedback, and contact details. He feels it helps to increase one’s productivity levels.

Read, read, read

If you want to improve your productivity, you need to take time out to read and gain knowledge. Buffett spends five to six hours a day reading five newspapers and 500 pages of corporate reports. Bill Gates tries to read at least 50 books a year, Mark Zuckerberg reads one book every two weeks and Mark Cuban spends more than three hours immersed in a good read, each day.