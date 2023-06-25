When we think of travel, we often envision exploring exotic destinations, immersing ourselves in different cultures, and creating unforgettable memories. However, not all cities are welcoming to visitors, and some can leave a bitter taste in your mouth. In a world where cultural exchange and warm encounters are cherished aspects of travel, it comes as a distressing revelation that two of India’s most prominent cities, New Delhi and Mumbai, have made it onto the list of the world’s top 10 least-friendly cities.

A recent study conducted by the Community Spirit Index evaluated 53 cities across the globe, using various metrics to determine their friendliness or unfriendliness towards visitors. Metrics such as visitor return rates, LGBTQ+ equality, safety, overall happiness, English proficiency score, and the friendliness of local staff were considered in the evaluation process. Surprisingly, not a single Indian city made it to the top 10 friendly cities list, while both New Delhi and Mumbai found their place among the least-friendly.

The findings of this study should serve as a wake-up call for introspection and a catalyst for change. India, with its rich cultural heritage and tradition of welcoming guests, should strive to create an environment that embraces visitors from all walks of life. Today, we present a disconcerting list of the world’s top 10 least-friendly cities

1. Accra, Ghana

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Adabraka in Accra, Ghana, December 5, 2016. Picture taken December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A nation shrouded in mystery and beauty, Accra’s position atop this list leaves us disheartened. The capital city of Ghana has earned the dubious distinction of being labeled the most inhospitable city in the world, receiving an abysmal friendliness score of a mere 3.2 out of 10. Even more disconcerting is low English proficiency rate, standing at a meager 2.51 percent.

2. Marrakech, Morocco

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of Marrakech, Morocco November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg/File Photo

With its vibrant markets and intricate architecture, Marrakech entices travelers with its cultural allure. Yet, the city’s presence on this list reveals an undercurrent of unwelcoming vibes.Marrakech’s friendliness score plummets to 3.69 out of 10. The city’s English proficiency score languishes at a mere 1.16, pointing towards a deeply concerning barrier in communication.

3. Mumbai, India

Source: Reuters

Mumbai, referred to as the financial capital of India, attracts millions of visitors each year. Its vibrant energy, bustling streets, and the allure of Bollywood create a magnetic pull for tourists. However, Mumbai’s distressing happiness score of 3.78 reflects a deeply unsettling state and received a friendliness score of 3.91 out 10. The fact that Mumbai finds itself on the list of least-friendly cities reveals a huge difference between the city’s external image and the actual experiences of visitors

4. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

A view of deserted roads during a lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

With its towering skyscrapers and harmonious blend of cultures, Kuala Lumpur seems like a melting pot of friendly encounters. Alas, appearances can deceive, as the city fails to radiate the warmth one would expect from such a diverse and cosmopolitan hub. The city received a score of 3.93 out of 10.

5. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

FILE PHOTO: Beachgoers enjoy sunny weather in Leblon Beach as the Carnival celebrations were cancelled due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The sun-kissed beaches and the rhythmic samba beats of Rio de Janeiro seem to promise an embrace of joy and camaraderie. However, beneath the surface lies an aloofness that casts a shadow on the city’s reputation. The city has earned an abysmal score of 4.36. Shockingly, this index reveals that the city is plagued by an utter lack of friendliness, with a distressing zero percent of staff being considered friendly. Furthermore, the city’s English proficiency is alarmingly low, with a disconcerting score of 2.56.

6. New Delhi, India

Souce: Reuters

New Delhi, as the capital city of India, holds immense significance not only nationally but also globally. Its position on the list of least-friendly cities is alarming, highlighting the need for urgent reforms and a cultural shift towards inclusivity. Delhi’s friendliness ratings plummeted to a shocking 3.27, with only 17 percent of individuals perceiving the city as friendly. Furthermore, the capital’s happiness score stands dismally low at 4.01. Equally worrisome is Delhi’s English proficiency score, which languishes at 2.62. These disconcerting figures raise serious concerns about the city’s overall social environment and well-being, calling for immediate attention and remedial action.

7. Doha, Qatar

FILE PHOTO: People walk at souq Waqif, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Doha, Qatar March 12,2020. REUTERS/stringer

Doha, a symbol of opulence and modernity rising from the desert sands, lures travelers with its grandeur. Only 13 percent of individuals think Doha, the capital of Qatar, as being amicable. Last year, Qatar became the first Arab state to host the FIFA World Cup.

8. Athens, Greece

FILE PHOTO: People visit the ancient Parthenon Temple atop the Acropolis hill archaeological site in Athens, Greece, February 26, 2022. Picture taken February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi/File Photo

Birthplace of democracy and the cradle of Western civilization, Athens embodies an extraordinary historical legacy. However, Athens, known as one of the world’s most coveted tourist destinations, surprisingly ranks as the eighth least-friendly city on the list, with a distressingly low happiness score of 5.35.

9. Medellin, Colombia

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Medellin’s remarkable transformation from a city plagued by violence to a vibrant metropolis of innovation is nothing short of remarkable. Regrettably, the echoes of its troubled past still resonate in the form of a cool reception towards travelers seeking to discover its rebirth. Medellin, ranked as the ninth least-friendly city globally, is deeply concerned with an alarming percentage of only 2.56 for friendly staff and a low English proficiency score of 1.93. Only 14 percent of visitors believe the city possesses any semblance of friendliness.

10. Lyon, France

Souce: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Celebrated for its gastronomy, rich heritage, and Renaissance architecture, Lyon is a feast for the senses. Yet, beneath the culinary delights and cultural wonders lies a city that fails to fully embrace those eager to indulge in its treasures. Lyon, France, stands out as the final city on the list, receiving only 10 percent of positive reviews regarding its friendliness. What’s even more alarming is that the report suggests Lyon is plagued by a distressing absence of friendly staff, with a startling rating of zero percent in this crucial aspect.

The absence of Indian cities in the top 10 friendly cities list not only highlights the need for immediate action but also raises concerns about the broader implications for the tourism industry and the nation’s image. Tourism is a powerful catalyst for economic growth, cultural exchange, and global understanding. The absence of a friendly and welcoming atmosphere in Indian cities hampers the country’s potential to fully harness these benefits.

It is essential for governments, local communities, and individuals to recognize the urgency of this situation. Investment in tourism infrastructure, training programs to enhance hospitality skills, and campaigns promoting a culture of inclusivity are paramount. The experiences of LGBTQ+ travelers, safety measures, language proficiency, and the attitudes of local staff must be addressed to ensure that every visitor feels valued and respected.

It is only through sincere introspection and collective efforts that India can reclaim its position among the world’s friendliest destinations, ensuring that every traveler feels genuinely welcomed and embraced.