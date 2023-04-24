From a modest salary as the Tesla CEO to multiple companies formed out of scratch: Here’s a look at Elon Musk’s journey, net worth and more

In a world full of dreamers and visionaries, there are a select few who stand out from the rest. And at the forefront of this elite group is a man who has disrupted industries, revolutionized technology, and sparked the imaginations of millions. Elon Musk, a South African-born entrepreneur and business magnate, is best known for his ventures in electric cars, space exploration, and renewable energy.



Without any further ado, let’s quickly take a look through his journey, companies owned, net worth and more.

Elon Musk: Journey

Musk’s entrepreneurial journey began in 1995 when he founded Zip2, a company that provided online business directories and maps. He later sold Zip2 for $307 million in 1999 and co-founded PayPal, an online payment system that was sold to eBay for $1.5 billion in 2002.

After PayPal, Musk founded SpaceX, a company that aims to make space travel affordable and accessible to everyone. In addition to SpaceX, Musk is the CEO of Tesla, which produces electric cars, energy storage systems, and solar products. He is also the CEO of Neuralink, a company that is working on developing brain-machine interfaces, and The Boring Company, which aims to build underground transportation systems.

Elon Musk: Companies owned

Musk owns several companies, including SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, and The Boring Company. He has also been involved in other ventures, such as SolarCity, which was acquired by Tesla in 2016. Last year, the 51-year-old sent shockwaves across the globe as he acquired Twitter for $44 billion.

Elon Musk: Net worth

According to Forbes, Musk’s net worth as of April 2023 is $175 billion, making him the second-richest person in the world.

Elon Musk: Lifestyle

Musk is known for his luxurious lifestyle, which includes multiple mansions and expensive cars. He has also made headlines for his eccentric behavior, such as smoking marijuana on a podcast and naming his child “X Æ A-12.”

Elon Musk: Salary

Musk has taken a modest $37,000 annually as CEO of Tesla, but he receives compensation in the form of stock options. In 2020, he received a $11 billion payout as part of a compensation plan that was tied to Tesla’s stock performance.

In addition to his business ventures, Musk is also a vocal advocate for renewable energy and has been involved in various philanthropic efforts, such as donating money to support education and clean water initiatives.