From a call center employee earning Rs 8,000 to Forbes’ list of billionaires in 2023: Know about Nithin Kamath’s journey, education, net worth and more

In recent years, Indian entrepreneurs have played a significant role in boosting the country’s economy, with several names emerging as shining stars across different industries. One such success story is Nithin Kamath’s Zerodha, the largest brokerage firm in India. Despite being bootstrapped and founded in 2010, Zerodha was valued at $2 billion (Rs 15,612 crores) in 2022.



In this article, we will explore Nithin’s lifestyle, education, net worth, salary, and more.

Nithin Kamath: Education

After completing his schooling, Nithin completed his Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Bangalore Institute of Technology. He started his career as a trader in the early 2000s and eventually went on to start his own brokerage firm, Zerodha, along with his younger brother Nikhil Kamath.

Nithin Kamath: Journey

Nithin comes from a humble family with no prior experience in the stock market. His father worked as an executive in the Canara Bank, while his mother was a housewife.

Kamath’s journey from earning a mere Rs 8,000 per month at a call center to making millions per month is inspiring. At the age of 17, he began trading stocks while he was still working at a call center. He has worked for up to 12 brokerage businesses and noticed that the stockbroking industry had not kept up with the times. Recognizing this gap, he founded ‘Zerodha’.

Nithin Kamath: Net Worth

In the fiscal year ending March 2022, Zerodha Broking reported an impressive 82% increase in revenue and an 87% surge in net profit. As a result, Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, the co-founders of Zerodha, officially made their debut in the Forbes World’s Billionaires List for 2023. Nithin was ranked 1104th richest person in India.

Nithin’s main source of income is from his stake in Zerodha. According to Forbes India, Nithin’s net worth as of 2023 is estimated to be around USD 2.7 billion.

Nithin Kamath: Salary

According to The Hindu Business Line, Nithin Kamath receives a basic monthly salary of Rs 4.16 crore, along with an additional Rs 2 crore as house rent allowance, Rs 1.6 crore as other perquisites, and Rs 41 lakh as other allowances. Additionally, he is entitled to a bonus and variable pay based on his performance, subject to approval by the board and compliance with company policies.