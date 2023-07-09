From a beggar to a millionaire: Bharat Jain, world’s richest beggar, has a net worth of Rs 7.5 crores; here’s how

India, like many other countries, is plagued by the issue of poverty and the presence of beggars on its streets. Beggars are often perceived as destitute individuals who have no other means of survival and rely on the charity of others to make ends meet. However, the story of Bharat Jain, the world’s richest beggar, challenges this conventional perception and sheds light on the complex dynamics at play in the world of begging.

Bharat Jain’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a wealthy beggar is truly extraordinary. Born into a financially constrained family, he was unable to pursue formal education, which limited his prospects for finding stable employment. Despite these obstacles, Bharat Jain managed to create a life for himself and his family through his unconventional profession.

With a net worth of Rs 7.5 crores ($1 million), Bharat Jain’s earnings from begging are far from meager. His monthly income ranges between Rs 60,000-Rs 75,000, a substantial sum by any standard. What sets him apart is not only his ability to accumulate wealth but also his astute investments in real estate. He owns a valuable two-bedroom flat in Mumbai worth Rs 1.2 crore and two shops in Thane that generate a monthly rental income of Rs 30,000. It is indeed remarkable how Bharat Jain managed to thrive in the world of beggary while simultaneously building a real estate portfolio.

It is puzzling to comprehend why someone with such considerable wealth would continue to beg on the streets. Bharat Jain can often be spotted at prime locations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus or Azad Maidan, relying on the generosity of strangers to sustain his beggar lifestyle. Within a span of 10 to 12 hours, he manages to collect a staggering Rs 2000-2500 per day, a feat that many working individuals would struggle to achieve even after toiling long hours.

Beggars situation in India Source: Malvika Choudhary/own work

Bharat Jain is a married man and a father of two sons. His dedication to ensuring that his children receive an education is commendable, and both of them have successfully completed their studies. This achievement is a testament to Bharat Jain’s resilience and his determination to break the cycle of poverty.

Despite his substantial wealth and alternative sources of income, Bharat Jain continues to be seen begging on the streets of Mumbai. His choice to persist in this line of work, despite the pleas of his family members, is puzzling. Many argue that his dedication to begging is driven by a combination of habit, the sense of community he has developed with fellow beggars, and the emotional fulfillment he derives from his interactions with people who offer him alms.

Source: Malvika Choudhary/own work

As a society, it is crucial that we address the underlying issues that drive people to beg in the first place. By providing access to education, skills training, and sustainable employment opportunities, we can empower individuals like Bharat Jain to break free from the cycle of poverty and create a better future for themselves and their families.