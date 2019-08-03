Friendship day on Sunday! Here are some facts you should know

Friendship day is celebrated to cherish the spirit of friendship.

Friendship Day 2019: Friendship is considered one of the strongest bonds between two beings and might have existed on Earth since the beginning of time. The relation of two people where they share different aspects of life unconditionally is the true nature of friendship and this is what that makes it beautiful. The description of friendship is best mentioned in the popular phrase ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed’, which is heard very often in normal life. Friendship day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year in India. This year the date is August 4.

The idea of Friendship Day was coined in the year 1958 and initially was celebrated only in the United States of America. The concept soon became very popular and countries across the globe started celebrating it. In a heartwarming gesture, ‘Winnie the Pooh’ was declared as World’s Ambassador of Friendship by the United Nations in the year 1998. United Nation General Assembly also declared ‘July 30’ of each year, as the official International Friendship Day on April 27, 2011. But, people in many countries like India still like to celebrate it on the first Sunday of August.

READ: Jodhpur eats one lakh Mirchi Vada per day! Know more about traditional Rajasthani snack

Every year on this occasion, friends celebrate by exchanging gifts, friendship bands, written notes cherishing memories and by spending time together. The day is well celebrated and in the spirit of friendship, many celebratory offers are given by FMCG companies and eateries on different products. With the advancing technologies the new uprising trend, friends nowadays gift ‘Smart Band’ or ‘Fitness Band’ to friends.

Many film and movie songs and other work of entertainment and artworks have been dedicated to friendship as well. Even celebrities all over the globe promote and cherish the spirit of friendship. Friends are also considered to be the best way to get out of depression. Though on a funnier part they can also be a reason for your stress and that is how it works because friendship showcases the equality of a relationship perfectly.

Friends are forever, and we should always cherish their presence and dedicating a day to cherish more isn’t that bad at all. So, do plan out something on this friendship day for you buddy or buddies which is more interesting than regular days.