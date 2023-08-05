Friendship Day 2023: Restaurants in Delhi and Mumbai to enjoy finger-licking food with your friends

Friendship Day is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect occasion to show appreciation for your friends by treating them to a delightful gastronomic experience at some of the best restaurants in the city. Whether you’re looking for vegetarian delights, coffee indulgence, or soulful melodies, these restaurants have something special to offer.

1. Zaika Fun Dine, Mumbai

Located in Borivali, Mumbai, Zaika Fun Dine is a haven for foodies seeking guilt-free delights. This restaurant caters to different dietary preferences, offering a wide range of vegetarian and vegan options.

Indulge in mouthwatering dishes like Firecracker Paneer, Butter Chicken Tacos, Spicy Cheese & Chilli Cigar Rolls, Basil-infused Aglio e Olio, and Burmese Khao Suey. The dishes are thoughtfully prepared with the finest ingredients, ensuring a delectable experience.

Where: Zaika Fun Dine, Borivali, Mumbai

When: 11 am – 12 am

Cost: Starting at ₹1,400 (For two)

2. Chowman, New Delhi

For those in New Delhi, Chowman is ready to make Friendship Day extra special. You can surprise your friends with their Friendship Day special combo, which starts at just ₹499/-. If you prefer dining in, use the code FRIEND to avail a 15% discount on your order. The restaurant promises a hassle-free celebration for you and your friends.

Where: East of Kailash, New Delhi

When: 11:45 am – 11 pm

Cost: ₹499 (For two)

3. Bloom Cafea, Mumbai

Coffee lovers, rejoice! Bloom Cafea in Palli Hill, Mumbai, offers a perfect ambiance for a coffee date with your friends. Their all-new in-house Espresso Blend, made with 100% Arabica coffee beans, promises a satisfying cup that fosters unforgettable camaraderie. The Espresso Blend caters to various brewing methods like Espresso, Moka Pot, and South Indian Filter coffee, ensuring a delightful experience for everyone.

Where: Palli Hill, Mumbai

Time: 8:00 am to 11:00 pm

Price: ₹1,400 for two people



4. Pianoman Jazz Club, New Delhi

Immerse yourself in soulful melodies this Friendship Day at Pianoman Jazz Club in Safdarjung, New Delhi. Singer-songwriter Akash Vincent will present heart-touching songs from his EPs, including the upcoming EP titled ‘Ember.’ The intimate ambiance and emotional journey conveyed through his deep lyrical compositions will create an unforgettable experience for you and your friends.

Where: Safdarjung, New Delhi

When: 1 pm – 12 am

Cost: ₹2,000 (For two)



5. Ritual Daily Coffee, Mumbai

Toast to delightful coffee moments and cherish friendships at Ritual Daily Coffee in Palli Hill, Mumbai. Their Monsoon Menu Coffee Collection features a variety of monsoon-inspired coffee beverages, including the Orange Latte, Matcha Latte, Cinnamon Latte, Double Shot Espresso with Steamed Milk, and Hot Chocolate.

Where: Palli Hill, Mumbai

Time: 8 am onwards

Price: ₹950 for two people

Make this Friendship Day memorable by sharing great food, laughter, and beautiful memories with your dear friends at these fantastic restaurants!