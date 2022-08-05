Friendship Day 2022: History, significance and other details

Friendship Day 2022 in India- History, Significance, Celebrations: Friendship Day is celebrated across the world to celebrate the value of friendship across the globe. Even as the United Nations designated July 30 in 2011, as the day to celebrate Friendship Day, every country celebrates the day on different days. In India, it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August each year. This year the day falls on August 7, 2022.

In countries like Mexico, Ecuador, Finland, Venezuela, Estonia and the Dominican Republic,Friendship Day is celebrated every year on February 14, the same day when the world celebrates Valentines’ Day.

The day was first celebrated in the year 1920 by the Greeting Card National Association. However, the concept failed as it tried to promote the day with the aim of promoting the sale of greeting cards, which people started realising later. However, in 1930, Joyce Hall , the founder of Hallmark Cards, came up with the idea again.

In 1958, the World Friendship Crusade also came up with an idea but did not succeed. On this day, people wish the best for friends and known ones and also pray for their good health. People also exchange gifts on this day. The UN also urges people to encourage friendship and cooperation among different communities.

According to it,the world faces a large number of challenges , crises and forces of division, which include poverty, violence, and human rights abuses, that undermine peace, security, development and social harmony among people across the world.

“To confront those crises and challenges, their root causes must be addressed by promoting and defending a shared spirit of human solidarity that takes many forms — the simplest of which is friendship. Through friendship — by accumulating bonds of camaraderie and developing strong ties of trust — we can contribute to the fundamental shifts that are urgently needed to achieve lasting stability, weave a safety net that will protect us all, and generate passion for a better world where all are united for the greater good,” it said.