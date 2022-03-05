French element in AALA Fabrics as it collaborates with Cicijes Créations

Both the companies are collaborating and will offer new diverse creations in the fabric and designing world.

The dress creation is always made through the fabric and the fabric selection is the main criteria for any dress design. Fabrics have evolved over the years and there are numerous fabrics in the market today. There are many fabrics such as cotton, those are used since the time immortal due to their skin-friendly texture. If we speak about cotton fabric, it has been the choice of all, even to make small pouches to high elaborate dresses. When the fashion designer sees the fabric, the first thing they notice is the type of fabric and the design.



The theme of collaboration between AALA.com and Cicijes Créations is romanticism. Fabric designs give freedom of expression and can speak volumes when printed. It is an attempt to create something together with the same mindset. There are pattern types designs on fabric that give it a unique appearance along with the multitude of ways in which it can be created and blended.



The French company deals in all types of floral skirts, summer dresses, cocktail wear, haute couture and a multitude of dresses. The main inspiring point behind the Cicijes Créations is the celebration of womanhood and the expression of feminism. “Each fabric and dress speaks about the personality of the woman who is wearing it. The dress should be a selected pattern, soothing, proactive, and should give the mystery to the wearer,” the founder said.



Cicijes Créations claims to specialize in Robes de soirée, Prêt-à-porter, and cocktail dresses, AALA supplies Cicijes Créations all kinds of fabrics. Both the companies are collaborating and will offer new diverse creations in the fabric and designing world. Freedom with the form of expression through the fabric and the designing is the major objective of the collaboration. Also, AALA.com claims to provide a way to the Indian artisans who have been working in the villages and bringing India’s lost art of fabric to the surface. With this alliance, of both AALA, fabric creator and French designer, Cicijes Créations’, the hope is of expansion that is not only constricted to fabrics but also expands its dimension’s towards other spheres like designing.