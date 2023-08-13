Freedomspeak: On the eve of Independence Day, we ask prominent citizens their thoughts on freedom and their hopes for the nation

Compiled by Vaishali Dar

Priyanka Chaturvedi, 43

MP, Rajya Sabha; deputy leader, Shiv Sena (UBT)

How free do you feel as Independence Day approaches?

I am a proud citizen of a free India and I do enjoy the freedoms my country has given me. However, women face an unrelenting battle against misogyny, trolling and a glaring absence of equal opportunities. Beyond constitutional independence, we need to foster a spirit of freedom for every section of society. As a woman Parliamentarian, I aspire for an India where women can freely exercise their freedom of speech and expression, without fear of defamation lawsuits, stretched interpretations of sedition, or worse, violent threats. To quote, Swami Vivekananda: “There is no chance of welfare unless the condition of women is improved. It is not possible for a bird to fly on one wing.”

What are your hopes for the nation this Independence Day, especially in an election year?

One of the foremost goals at independence was to reclaim India’s place at the world stage. Being a nation with one of the youngest populations and highest demographic dividend, I see India Rising as a force to reckon with; a nation that has the resilience to serve its developmental agendas, while leading the world and rising above the pulls of external geopolitical tensions.

Elections are a festival of democracy and one of the most empowering events, where people find a voice to course-correct the tyranny of those in power. In the past, for instance after Emergency, the people taught power-drunk governments their lesson. As we witness continued erosion of federalism, constitutional morality, and, in turn, democracy—in stark contrast to India’s democratic ethos—I am hopeful the 2024 elections will serve as a mirror to those abusing power, that the real power lies in the hands of the people.

Jeev Milkha Singh, 51

Indian professional golfer

How free do you feel as Independence Day approaches?

India’s freedom has been celebrated, enjoyed over the years, and now with the economy doing so well, and India being one of the top countries, speaks of the independence of the country. The spirit of the people is high.

What are your hopes for the nation this Independence Day, especially in an election year?

I see India growing at a level as no other country will be in the next decade. The true value of a country doing well is infrastructure, public being happy and people of the country being well-employed.

However, we need more help for sports across the board. There are a few areas that have been taken care of, but if we want the nation to do well in all sports and different disciplines, we need to get more support from the government. It is a request to have better stadiums and coaches so that athletes can represent the country well as I feel they are the best ambassadors of the nation.

Ghazal Alagh, 34

Co-founder & chief innovation officer, Honasa Consumer

How free do you feel as Independence Day approaches?

As popularly said, freedom is a state of mind. On Independence Day, the overwhelming feeling of freedom is both liberating and humbling. I stand proud to be a part of this journey and witness the progress we have made. I am committed to supporting people around me, urging them to free themselves of any limitations or doubts, and set out to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

What are your hopes for the nation this Independence Day, especially in an election year?

As we step into the election year, I firmly believe that India’s potential is limitless. It is during these times of political transformation that we, as citizens, must come together and prioritise unity and inclusivity. Elections offer us an opportunity to shape the nation’s trajectory actively, making informed choices of leaders who uphold the values we hold dear. I find great hope in India’s vibrant startup ecosystem, driven by young and dynamic entrepreneurs. This spirit of innovation has the power to position India as a global leader in entrepreneurship. On this Independence Day, let us renew our commitment to building a better nation. I am confident that with unity, innovation and responsible governance, India’s journey will continue towards prosperity. My heart is filled with hope and optimism for the future of this nation and its people.

Ricky Kej, 41

United Nations Goodwill Ambassador (UNCCD), United Nations Refugees Goodwill Ambassador; 3-time-Grammy winner (2015, 2022, 2023)

How free do you feel as Independence Day approaches?

This year, India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, and I think I can speak for all Indians when I say that it is a shared moment of pride. It is a reminder of what we can achieve as a nation if we stand united. To commemorate the day as an Indian musician, I am conducting the national anthem with the 100-member Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the iconic Abbey Road studios in London. The video will be released on Independence Day. To be conducting India’s national anthem with the largest orchestra in the world and to do so 75 years after our freedom from British rule will be one of my most cherished experiences. I hope I can share it with all Indians across the globe.

What are your hopes for the nation this Independence Day, especially in an election year?

Hopes are very high. India’s name is shining brightly in the world. Unlike in the past, India is no longer sitting on the sidelines when it comes to global issues. In fact, India is more than just participating; it is taking leadership. Today, India is being looked upon as the leader of the Global South. I am very proud that India and our leadership are being looked up to by world leaders of developing nations around the world. This is all pointing to how fast and high India is rising, and the future has never looked brighter.

Licypriya Kangujam, 11

Climate & environmental activist; founder, The Child Movement; special envoy of the President of Timor Leste

How free do you feel as Independence Day approaches?

Independence means freedom. Freedom is when every child in this country has access to clean air to breathe, clean water to drink and a clean planet to live. We’re progressing but still not a happy country yet. Freedom is when you can protect your land and environment. Freedom is when you can protect your children’s future, culture and health. Freedom is when you can read and write. Freedom is when you are out of hunger. Freedom is when no one can discriminate against you on the basis of caste, creed, colour, sex or any other differences. Freedom is when we are all together in this fight.

What are your hopes for the nation this Independence Day, especially in an election year?

Climate change must be a core agenda in every local and national election, but in India, not a single leader pays attention to it. This is the main problem in every climate crisis or man-made natural disasters. India is the only country in the world where we face climate crises throughout the year. In winter, we face an extreme air pollution crisis and in summer, we face the extreme heat wave crisis every year. Besides, we experience flash floods, cyclones, landslides and other extreme weather events at the same time. In every climate crisis, women and children are the first victims. Governments must work together to manage a just transition away from coal, oil and gas—the top causes of the climate crisis. Rich countries must pay now for the loss and damage to the developing countries. There will be no climate justice without climate finance. I have a dream where there are more bicycles on roads instead of more motor vehicles. I have a dream where there are no coal power plants and thermal power plants, replaced with clean renewable energy. I have a dream where all the children living in this world have clean air to breathe, clean water to drink and a clean planet to live.

Manish Malhotra, 56

Fashion designer

How free do you feel as Independence Day approaches?

Every time Independence Day rolls around, I can’t help but feel this deep surge of freedom. It’s not just about the historical significance, it’s the feeling of being able to create and share without restraint. It’s about taking the richness of our culture, the vibrancy of our heritage and weaving it into something that the whole world can appreciate. I think of our artisans, whose skilled hands craft beauty out of raw materials. This day is a tribute to them and the power of creativity. We get to showcase their work, our work, on a global stage. It’s quite incredible when you think about it.

What are your hopes for the nation this Independence Day, especially in an election year?

I feel incredibly proud as an Indian as we celebrate our independence. The growth and recognition our indigenous artisans and craft artists are gaining worldwide make me optimistic about the future of Indian craftsmanship.

I envision our nation progressing rapidly in all sectors. Our crafts industry, in particular, is ready not just for significant global exposure but also to welcome international artists. It’s about making our country a canvas for worldwide creativity, expanding our horizons, learning, sharing and growing together. I believe that the elections will further strengthen our democracy and pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive India.

Nandita Das, 53

Actor, filmmaker

How free do you feel as Independence Day approaches?

The fight for independence is eternal and cannot be seen in isolation. It is deeply tied to the struggle for equality and liberty. Many of us are still fighting for our freedom to eat what we want, love whom we want, express, read or watch what we want. And, even for our freedom to protest. It may seem that we’re making economic progress, but is it notional or real when there is more joblessness and women in the workforce are declining? How are we really defining independence and for whom?

What are your hopes for the nation this Independence Day, especially in an election year?

On this momentous day we all need to reflect deeply. Freedom for some cannot be seen as freedom for all. In this election year, I just hope that everyone of us will make the effort to vote as it is imperative to keep democracy alive. I hope that we will vote for harmony and progress for all. And we will stand up against anything that is divisive and not inclusive. After all, injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere.

(As told to Faizal Khan)

Perumal Murugan, 56

Writer

How free do you feel as Independence Day approaches?

Now, the matter before us is whether or not to celebrate Independence Day. I feel that the freedom to be enjoyed by us and others is diminishing day by day. As a writer, I have learned that if the Sahitya Akademi declares an award for any writer, we must guarantee that the award will not be returned at a later date. With such a stipulation, are we not being deprived of our rights? Previously, a few authors returned their honours to the government in response to atrocities committed against their co-authors. This is a means of registering a protest. A writer must have perpetual freedom to protest injustice. When the issue of freedom of expression arises, the present government restricts everything. This government is determined to restrict all our liberties. The authors cannot protest against the government, we cannot raise our voice, we are not able to sell our publications. I consider August 15 to be a mere ritual. There is no environment conducive to Independence Day celebrations.

What is your hope for the nation this Independence Day, especially in an election year?

Election is the only solution to these issues. Consequently, I believe that this upcoming parliamentary election will provide a solution to all of our problems. The present government promotes division among people, it’s a rule that promotes hatred. There are riots everywhere. Wherever there is peace, people are divided, or the government makes efforts to divide the people there. This is advantageous for them. This country has a religious and caste-based political climate. I continue to have hope that, if nothing else, the upcoming election will provide respite from these difficulties.

(As told to Faizal Khan)

Ashneer Grover, 41

Founder, BharatPe and Third Unicorn

How free do you feel as Independence Day approaches?

On India’s independence, I feel absolutely free. Because freedom is the ability to pursue your purpose without fear. And I fear nothing and no one! I am eternally optimistic about India. It’s got too much potential to be shackled for too long.

What are your hopes for the nation this Independence Day, especially in an election year?

In the election year, I just hope people can rise above partisan politics and vote for the right people and put their own economic well-being over anything else. You will, of course, see a lot of ad-hoc things happening leading up to the elections and then it will be business as usual, and logic will prevail again.

Geetanjali Shree, 66

Author

How free do you feel as Independence Day approaches?

‘How free do you feel’ is not a ritual question for special days like Independence Day. It is a genuine everyday concern.

I am free. No one can shackle my thoughts, my imagination, my creativity. But am I in a society that considers freedom essential for civilised living, or in an environment where the powers that be may dole out or deny crumbs of freedom at will?

The times are worrying. Truth be told, legislative curtailment of freedom began in the moment of our freedom and has since grown exponentially. What Gandhi called lawless laws have been passed by a succession of parliaments and upheld by a succession of supreme benches. Not to mention the quasi-official vigilantes of our own day. Are we getting inured to being deprived of freedom?

In this bleak scenario, we have to exercise our freedom to struggle for a humane, just, and inclusive society.

(As told to Ivinder Gill)

Naveen Jindal, 53

Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power, and president, Flag Foundation of India

How do you feel as Independence Day approaches?

I feel a sense of gratitude for the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters to provide the opportunities that we have as citizens of this great nation. I feel free to pursue my dreams and make a difference in the world. I am free to speak my mind and to be myself. I am free to live in a country that is democratic, inclusive, and progressive.

Of course, there are still challenges that we face as a nation. But I believe that we can overcome them if we work together. On this Independence Day, I urge all Indians to rededicate themselves to the ideals of our founding fathers. Let us work together to build a better future for our country, a future where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

What is your hope for the nation this Independence Day?

I believe that India has the potential to be a global leader in many sectors, including manufacturing, technology and services. We have a young and growing population, a large and diverse market, and a strong entrepreneurial spirit.

I am proud of the progress that India has made in the past 75 years. We are emerging as a global economic power and taking significant strides in areas such as healthcare, education and infrastructure. I am particularly proud of the role that the Indian business community has played in the country’s progress. We have invested in infrastructure, created jobs and helped to drive economic growth. I believe that the private sector has a vital role to play in India’s future, and I am committed to working with all stakeholders to build a stronger, more prosperous India. I am proud to be a part of this great nation, and I look forward every day to make it a nation of our dreams.

(As told to Kunal Doley)