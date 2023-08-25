Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt dies at 36 from heart attack; know everything about him

Bray Wyatt, a star of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), passed away on Thursday, according to a social media post by the organization’s chief content officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque. He was 36. Wyatt died after a heart attack, claims TMZ. Earlier today, Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away unexpectedly, as Paul Levesque announced on X (previously known as Twitter): “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the awful news. His family is in our thoughts, and we ask that everyone respects their need for privacy right now.”

ESPN reported that Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, had been out of the WWE for a number of months due to an undisclosed health issue. Except for just over a year between 2021 and 2022, when he was unexpectedly let go, he had been a member of WWE since 2009. Last September, Rotunda made a triumphant comeback to WWE with a suspenseful plotline that included cryptic vignettes, which helped increase television viewership.

According to TMZ, Wyatt held the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship three times each in the WWE. Between August 2018 and April 2019, he took a brief hiatus before coming back as The Fiend.

Wyatt was a wrestler by heritage. Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda was his father. According to the news source, his grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan, made a name for himself as a professional wrestler, and carrying on the family tradition, his uncles Barry and Kendall Windham also sought careers in the sport.