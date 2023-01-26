Forget swanky cars and lavish garages; A look at Gautam Adani’s $50M private jet hangar

Nearly four months after making history as the first Indian and Asian to become the world’s second richest person, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday (January 24) slipped to the fourth position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The billionaire’s net worth took a nearly $1 billion hit in a day.

With a powerful hold in almost everything – From power to ports, Gautam Adani’s current net worth is $120 billion as of today. If you are wondering how the business tycoon is spending all his money, then you should know he loves investing in properties and cars. He owns a Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari, and several BMW 7 Series sedans. However, that’s not all, in fact, that’s just the basic. Gautam Adani also invested in a personal fleet of private jets. Take a look at his three-jet hangars, as of September 2022:

Embraer Legacy 650

Embraer Legacy 650 is divided into three-zoned cabins. It has a 14-passenger capacity and a top speed of 850 km/h. Gautam Adani’s most-expensive jet is powered by a pair of 99,020-pound-force Rolls-Royce engines. Well, Gautam Adani’s hangar is also home to the AgustaWestland AW139 — an Italian multi-purpose helicopter.

Bombardier Challenger 605

Price: Approximately $14.5 Million

This one was Gautam Adani’s first jet that he bought in 2009, the Economic Times reported. With a large cabin area, the jet can seat 12 passengers in comfort. That’s not all, the Challenger 605 can fly long-range at up to 870 km/hr.

Hawker Beechcraft 850XP

Price: Appx. $13.7 Million

The Hawker Beechcraft 850XP has been developed in the UK and it was the first business jet in its sector to offer Beechcraft’s proprietary winglets. It can seat 15 passengers, and also offers stand-up headroom, touch-screen seat controls, LCD lighting, and breathable seats.