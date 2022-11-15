Forest Essentials flagship store in London to offer a sensorial retail experience

This festive season, Forest Essentials, India’s premiere Luxury Ayurvedic Beauty Brand, opened its doors to the brand’s flagship store in London’s iconic Covent Garden, in the heart of the beauty district. On its opening on James Street in early November 2022, on James Street, the store marks Forest Essentials first international store and the only prestigious ‘Made in India’ brand to open a luxury retail store in the U.K. The store experience promises to be an indulgent haven with immersive design that amalgamates the brand’s deeply Indian roots with its multicultural outlook.

A sensorial delight, the flagship store will help shoppers uncover and harness the secrets of coveted Indian beauty treatments and the holistic, wellbeing benefits of ancient Ayurvedic rituals, interpreted for modern everyday life through its range of beauty products and experiences.

The indulgent store allows patrons to discover the range of products available at Forest Essentials, from skincare, body care, and hair car. From their beautifully designed gift boxes, perfect for gifting and self-pampering, to traditional products such as hair and body oils, that are the foundation of beauty honed over centuries and generations, harnessing ancient wisdom, there will be much to discover. All Forest Essentials products are created with fresh, pure and seasonal ingredients sourced from plants, trees and herbs grown in the Himalayan forests and handmade wherever possible. Careful consideration is given to ingredient selection and packaging throughout the entire product cycle to fundamentally reduce environmental impact and contribute to society.

Within the store, guests are invited to experience an introduction into the luxurious world of Ayurveda with personalised Dosha consultations, decoding the science behind the Ayurvedic process and demystifying the three Doshas of Vata, Pitta and Kapha. Post consultation, shoppers can browse recommended products suited to their specific Dosha and are offered advice and tips on how to best manage other elements of personal wellbeing from sleep, to stress management and nutritional needs.

Forest Essentials has always helmed intelligent architecture, with their factory at Lodsi, Uttrakhand (India) being a unique infrastructure that is a free-running and off grid facility ensuring ‘Zero Carbon Footprint’ nestled amongst the mighty Himalayas, where ingredients are still today sustainably sourced by local female artisans. The new store in Covent Garden echoes the factory’s design strategies while contemporising and modernising the space to align with the preferences of the brand’s growing global audience, the store serves as an invitation to experience the extraordinary journey of India routed through Ayurveda. The store’s modern, minimalist design is accentuated with touches of Indian artisan design. A map of India features organs of cold pressed oils, which form the base of many Forest Essentials products and are an indispensable part of the Indian wellness heritage. The store includes other unique elements such as a Cabinetry evocative of ancient Ayurvedic apothecary cabinets replete with wisdom and treasures, along with a Consultation table that includes a striking gold finish, reflecting the shape of the revered Ganges River that is intrinsic to India.

Designed by Paris-based agency centered the store harnesses luxury in purity, and scientific Ayurveda knowledge and traditional Indian craftsmanship, amalgamating the multicultural vision of the brand’s latest foray. Forest Essentials’ is delighted to open its doors to the world, trailblazing new avenues for Indian beauty brands.