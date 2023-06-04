For that healthy mane: Do we have an outright cure for a receding hairline?

Delhi-based school teacher Anjoo Pandey (name changed) was having trouble with hair loss for several years. More than the inflated advertisements and claims on hair-regrowing products like oils, shampoos and serums on the Internet, she was looking for solace from the dermatologically tested offerings. But all in vain. Eventually, she also consulted medical experts specialising in hair loss treatment. The process, however, has been slow and her journey towards mermaid-like hair remains a distant dream.

Hair loss is a universal issue. Like Pandey, who turns 29 this year, there is no age for hair loss. In fact, experts say everyone experiences significant hair loss during their lifetime. And there are not one but multiple reasons for hair loss, be it medical condition, physical or hormonal change, and even emotional stress. However, there are ways to combat hair loss and make hair regrowth possible by not just treatments administered at the doctor’s clinic, which have been clinically proven, but also with diet, destressing habits and more.

Also read: Environment Day 2023: Here are some of the best eco-friendly resorts and restaurants

“In recent years, the prevalence of hair loss has increased significantly due to various factors such as genetics, hormonal imbalances, crash diets, unhealthy lifestyles, medications, nutritional deficiencies, medical conditions, insufficient sleep or stress. We have seen several advancements in both invasive and non-invasive hair regrowth treatments that offer promising results for individuals experiencing hair loss. Non-invasive treatments, such as topical minoxidil (a liquid or foam), hair peptides, low-level laser therapy and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, can stimulate hair follicles and promote hair growth with minimal discomfort and downtime, and these treatments are generally considered safe, positively impacting one’s self-esteem and overall wellbeing,” says Dr Kalpana Sarangi, cosmetic dermatologist and trichologist, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai.

Hair transplants can be a permanent solution but then such procedures do have surgical intervention and can have potential risks like skin infection, scars, etc. Dr Sarangi advises consulting a qualified hair restoration specialist to determine an ideal treatment based on the individual’s pattern, medical history and personal preferences.

An alternative treatment can be the simple use of hair patches or wigs for bald areas. For those with thinning hair lines, this can be a temporary remedy. Patches, also called hairpieces, can be affixed to the scalp and can also be blended with the original hair. Wigs are temporary but can cover certain areas and are convenient to take off or put back when required.

However, wearing a hairpiece or wig is time-consuming, and maintenance intensive, says Dr Navya Handa, dermatologist, cosmetologist and laser surgeon, Primus Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi. “It may also cause some people to feel self-conscious or uneasy. So, it is critical to explore all hair restoration alternatives, including medical treatments and hair pieces or wigs, and to select the option that best meets individual needs and preferences,” she adds.

Available treatments

As per Dr Handa, both surgical and non-invasive hair regeneration procedures, like any medical therapy, have possible dangers and adverse effects.

“Invasive therapies may result in transient swelling, redness and pain at the transplant site, as well as infection or scarring in rare situations. Non-invasive therapies might result in temporary hair loss, itching or scalp discomfort,” she says.

In fact, hair transplants have become some of the most sought-after cosmetic procedures to restore natural hair within a year. “Surgical methods like hair transplant surgery and scalp reduction can help restore hair growth. Even natural therapies such as essential oils, herbal supplements and scalp massage may help increase hair growth. However, their efficacy is unknown. When used as indicated and under the guidance of a trained healthcare physician or hair restoration specialist, hair regeneration procedures can be safe,” says Dr Handa.

Also read: Katrina Kaif on launching new Kay Beauty products: ‘Our products are cruelty-free and vegan’

However, Dr Handa warns against hair regeneration therapies like medical therapy, which have possible hazards and adverse effects. “Some drugs, for example, may cause scalp irritation, itching or dryness, whereas surgical techniques may result in infection, scars or uneven hair growth.”

Hair regrowth is not a single process, rather, the hair grows back after shedding (for variable periods) after overcoming (permanently or temporarily) whatever made it fall in the first place. Any regrowth should start with the cause first, says cosmetic dermatologist Dr Renita Rajan, founder of Render skin and hair clinics in south India.

“If it is male pattern hair loss, then the hormones need to be placated. Topical, oral medications, injectable procedures are all subject to the fact that they need to be continued for long/ forever depending on the cause, so regrowth procedures and treatments and even medicines are tempered by this fact,” she explains.

“On the prescription front, oral minoxidil is making a big comeback. Products that people could use without a prescription are multitasking molecules like caffeine-redensyl complex and melatonin that come in the form of sprays and serums have very good acceptance. Newer injectable treatments are promising but the longevity of results needs to be established. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) membrane is an activation of the clotting mechanism, which in turn activates platelets and stimulates the release of their growth factors. PRP even now has its supporters and detractors,” she says, adding how people often differentiate between new growth and regrowth.

“As such, this distinction cannot be made in adult hair loss—it is about how many hairs are in the growth phase and for how long—with whatever the method of treatment, the aim is to move as much hair into the anagen phase (the active phase in which the hair follicle takes on its onion-like shape and works to produce the hair fibre)—and keep them for as long as feasible,” says Rajan.

Similarly, cosmetic dermatologist Dr Chytra Anand, founder of Kosmoderma Skin & Hair Clinics and SkinQ, a skincare line, suggests progenitor cell therapy for hair loss. “It’s a cutting-edge procedure for targeting hair regrowth. A small skin tissue sample like a biopsy is taken from behind the ear. This is then spliced with a 600-blade spinner to make a solution of activated growth factors and progenitor cells. This solution is then injected into the scalp on the area of hair loss. One session every 9-12 months is advised for male and female pattern early-stage hair loss or for thickening hair and post-transplant for maintenance performed by a dermatologist,” says Anand.

The growth factors, in the latest therapy called Exosomes, a new medical treatment that utilises tiny vesicles to deliver therapeutic molecules to specific cells in the body, are the highest in any given solution. It’s derived from the human umbilical cord of the foetus and hence has a high concentration of growth factors. “The solution is applied to the scalp post derma roller or micro needling. It is not to be injected. The procedure is performed once in four weeks for four to six sessions. After that the results are maintained with a procedure once in three months,” adds Anand.

Home remedies

While the average rate of hair growth is half-an-inch per month, one can improve everyday diet and include proteins, vitamins and minerals like iron and zinc. “Vitamin B7, known as biotin, is very important for hair. It is available in eggs, fish, liver, whole grains, nuts and seeds, avocado, yogurt and cottage cheese. Have a small bowl of sprouts daily. It contains amino acids, which promote healthy hair growth. The hair is fed by the nutrients in the bloodstream. That is why the diet is so important,” says Shahnaz Husain, CMD and founder of Shahnaz Husain Group.

There are many ayurvedic products used to restore the normal balance and scalp health. As per Husain, specialised hair tonics can be applied and ayurvedic ingredients like herbs contain vitamins, minerals, enzymes and other valuable substances that are imperative for hair health. She says, “Brahmi helps in treating stress-related hair problems, while herbs like bhringaraj and manjistha have powerful tonic properties. Amla is the richest source of vitamin C. Triphala is a combination of three herbs good to promote hair growth and is one of the important ingredients of our specialised hair tonic.”

Even homeopathy has scientifically proven medicines to promote hair growth, especially when hair loss is caused by underlying medical conditions. According to Dr Akshay Batra, MD, Dr Batra’s Healthcare, hair regrowth can happen naturally, especially if the hair loss is caused by a transitory ailment like anxiety or hormonal changes post-delivery.

“Eating a nutritious diet, exercising regularly and stress management will surely help stimulate natural hair growth. But invasive treatments like hair transplant and PRP therapy have potential side effects associated with the risk of the procedure such as slow healing discomfort, cross-cut infection and, in very rare cases, severe reactions such as anaphylactic shock,” he adds.

Help at hand

Non-invasive treatments:

Scalp treatments include over-the-counter or prescription strength solutions containing minoxidil, applications with hair peptides and combinations with newer generation molecules for hair growth

Prescription medications like finasteride and dutasteride are taken orally and work to block the production of dihydrotestosterone hormone, which is associated with hair loss in men

Nutritional supplements, vitamins and minerals like biotin and zinc help

Low-level laser therapy involves exposing the scalp to low levels of laser light as well as hair patches that now come with advanced technology. Hair accessories made of human hair give a natural look

Invasive treatments:

Hair transplant surgery takes hair follicles from one area of the scalp and transplants them to another area that is experiencing hair loss

Platelet-rich plasma therapy involves injecting the patient’s own blood plasma, which is rich in growth factors, into the scalp

In mesotherapy, multiple puncture wounds are created with the help of motorised micro-needling devices over which vitamin cocktails and hair peptides are sprayed to enhance infusion into the scalp and promote hair growth

(Courtesy: Dr Sonali Kohli, consultant dermatologist and venereologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai)

Dos & don’ts

Avoid vigorous head massage as it can weaken the roots or cause hair fall

Hot oil therapy with pure coconut oil or sesame seed (til) oil is useful

Treatments don’t come cheap. While hair weaving can be done at a cost of Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000, depending on the method chosen, hair transplant surgery can cost about Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,00,000 on an average

Wearing a wig, hair weaving, hair extensions and hair transplants are done if the person is partially bald. Partial hair extensions are popular in the hair-weaving method. Its maintenance like washing the hair and keeping the scalp clean poses a problem and one has to visit the clinic regularly to get the weave tightened when the hair grows out

Hair extensions add length and thickness and come in many forms—clip-ons, switches, braids or toupees

(Courtesy: Shahnaz Husain, CMD and founder, Shahnaz Husain Group)