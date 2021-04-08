For last two years we have opened the highest number of properties in India: Suhail Kannampilly, CEO, The Fern Hotels and Resorts

A member of CG Hospitality, the hospitality brand of CG Corp Global, the hotel brand maintained its number uno positions for the third consecutive year in terms of the hotel properties that continue to be newly launched.( Image: The Fern Denzong, Gangtok)

The Ferns Hotels & Resorts created a record of opening the highest number of properties in India, according to the recently published report by HVS Anarock, that provides an overview of the Indian hospitality segment. A member of CG Hospitality, the hospitality brand of CG Corp Global, the hotel brand maintained its number uno positions for the third consecutive year in terms of the hotel properties that continue to be newly launched.

According to the HVS Anarock report, the hospitality industry in India recorded an opening of about 4537 branded keys, of which IHCL, Wyndham were ranked at no 1 and no 2 respectively. Ranked at the number 3 position in terms of the number of keys opened, The Ferns Hotels & Resorts stands on strong footing this year.

Suhail Kannampilly, CEO, The Fern Hotels & Resorts told The Financial Express Online, “The Fern Hotels & Resorts has been expanding at a brisk pace. For the last two years we have opened the highest number of properties in India. It has been a huge challenge to carry out the expansion during these challenging times, but every challenge brings an opportunity. February saw good demand growth but as the covid cases grew and fears of added restrictions rose towards mid march we saw a drop in the demand.”

In his view, the long term horizon and the hospitality industry in India is promising. He adds, “We hope that the government uses lockdown restrictions well to step up the vaccination drive, thereby improve the medical facilities so as to ensure that we move forward and then the situation normalizes.”

Terming the milestone a ‘pivotal turn to our story in India,’ Rahul Chaudhary, MD, CG Corp Global expressed the group’s determination to further grow and expand its hotel chain despite the many disruptions that were faced both domestically and globally.

Expressing confidence that this year too will witness the launch of many hotels that are slated to open, Suhail Kannampilly told Financial Express Online, “The future looks bright. The strong demand in the leisure segment is holding albeit with caution. Business hotels have still to see the light of day. The pandemic has forced us to explore all avenues of revenue. For rooms though the staycation, Vaccinestay, or other heavy discounted packages and for Food and beverage through the all inclusive weddings, home deliveries and cloud kitchen facilities.”

Based on the insights, The Fern Hotels & Resorts looks to a strong and bright future, as the hotel’s CEO expressed complete confidence that the brand is set to see more launches this year.

Following strict safety norms, the hotel’s CEO attributes their success to its strong and talented workforce. The hotel staff have adhered to very strict hygiene and safety guidelines, introduced operational standards, Staygiene – The Fern Hotels New Normal, where health and hospitality come together for heightened guest and employee safety.

Notably, the hotel group has hotels spanning around 67 locations across India, Seychelles and Nepal. Responsible tourism and sustainable tourism are key to the hotel brand’s core values, having won brand recognition and accolades for the same. The Ferns Hotels & Resorts is the recipient of several prestigious awards and more than 200 national and international awards.