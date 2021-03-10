For development of Gandhi Ashram Memorial, Gujarat government forms CM Vijay Rupani-led governing council

The redevelopment plan for the Ashram has been prepared by HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd of Ahmedabad. (Image: Gandhi Sevagram Ashram website)

Gandhi Ashram Memorial: The Gujarat government is working on redeveloping the Gandhi Ashram to transform it into a world-class memorial. As the first step towards this, the state has constituted a governing council headed by the state CM Vijay Rupani, while an executive council has also been constituted and that would be headed by K Kailashnathan, the chief principal secretary to the CM, according to a report in IE. Not just that, but the resolution put out by the state also assigns the implementation of Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project would be undertaken by Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd or the SRFDCL and the municipal corporation of Ahmedabad (AMC).

The project, for an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore, would undertake the consolidation of the properties lining both sides of the Ashram road, and close it as a thoroughfare. The Ashram road is the arterial road of west Ahmedabad.

Headed by Rupani, the 14-member governing council would be tasked with coordinating between the Centre and State governments, the urban local body as well as the stakeholders of the project. Meanwhile, the executive council would be overseeing the coordination between the implementation arm and the governing council.

The redevelopment plan for the Ashram has been prepared by HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd of Ahmedabad, and this plan has been based on a 1949-aerial shot when the Ashram had been covering a space of about 18 to 19 hectares. Currently, the Ashram is located on five acres of land, and it is managed by the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust. Meanwhile, a whopping 322 acres or 130 hectares form the Ashram precinct, and as per plans, about 55 acres or 22.3 hectares of this land would be reserved for the construction of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial.