For 62% Indians, Twitter the source of video content

Almost 51% of people on Twitter in India actively search for videos on the platform, and for 62% of people in India, it is also one of the main sources of video content online, according to a report findings by the San Francisco-based company.

The service in India is associated with informative (59%), professional (54%), and exclusive video content (53%), the report said.

Commenting on the report, Preetha Athrey, director, (global business marketing), Twitter APAC, said, “Video is growing and is fast becoming a central piece of what’s happening on Twitter. We are seeing more and more brands tap into the power of click ‘play’ to engage with the most leaned-in audience, connect to what’s happening, and be a part of today’s visually-driven digital world.”

The top interest-based categories that attract the most viewers include news and current affairs at 51%, celebrities at 43%, business or finance at 39%, educational at 35% and sports at 33%. The report states that 65% of people in India agree that there is a wider variety of video content on Twitter.

Around 93% of Indians on Twitter say their usage of Twitter increases while watching TV, and they turn to the service for trailers, highlights, and latest news about TV shows. For 85%, the same is applicable while watching movies and 90% say this is true when they’re watching streaming content. About 79% people in India use Twitter more when they’re watching sports content elsewhere, and what they seek on Twitter is exclusive content, game highlights, interesting stats, and live coverage, the findings reveal.

People are also spending more time viewing live video content. “While marketers lean on snackable content to tackle the short attention spans of today’s audiences, live streamed content might just break that pattern – almost 9 in 10 people on Twitter in India have watched a live stream video on the service,” the company said.

The company highlighted that several brands have harnessed the power of live video on Twitter – including automotives like Mahindra, OEMs like Oppo India, B2B-tech brands like Microsoft India – when introducing new products or campaigns.