Footwear goes smart: Shoes that track your calories burnt, steps taken, distance covered 

Alphaedge 4D FW 18

In the past, companies like GPS Smartsole have put a slightly different spin on what should be done with chips in shoes. They launched a pair of shoes with GPS tracking built into the sole. The soles can relay the wearer’s whereabouts without requiring another device. This has proved to be excellent for being in the loop about family members like Alzheimer’s victims or young children. Lechal is another company, which has ensured that its haptic footwear and smart insoles collaborate with an app on your smartphone to help you navigate through your city.

Statista, an online statistics, market research portal, says that the footwear market is predicted to hit $87 billion by 2020. This prediction seems to be true because a lot of shoe brands like Puma and Adidas have come up with various smart shoes to ensure that the wearer can keep track of calories burnt, steps taken, distance covered, etc.

Adidas’ Alphaedge 4D comes with a geometric lattice structure that offers balance, strength and pinpoint energy return, and is ideal for a tough workout or training. This shoe comes with a 4D midsole, which is made light by making use of Digital Light Synthesis. It also has a lightweight upper that encases the wearer’s foot in a seamless fit resembling a sock. The Continental rubber outsole makes use of Continental tire technology to back faster acceleration. It is priced at Rs 21,500.

Xiaomi Mi Sport Shoes

The Xiaomi Mi Sport sneakers are light in weight and come with a 3D elastic knitted upper portion and a penetrable innersole. For strength and good grip, five different materials are attached together. These sneakers boast of a modern fish bone locking design. They weigh 258 gm and can be easily washed in a machine. The sneakers are priced at Rs 2,999.

Puma RS-Computer Shoes

Puma’s RS-Computer shoe uses a three-axis accelerometer to calculate calories burnt, distance covered and steps taken. And instead of using a data cable to plug in and sync activity data with an old phone, you make use of Bluetooth to transfer data to an Android or iOS app. You need to insert a cable for the USB connection to charge the shoe’s lithium-polymer battery. Interestingly, it is not a mass-produced shoe. Puma is creating just 86 pairs worldwide. It is priced at Rs 53,000.

Nike Adapt BB

Nike has brought out its second smart shoe that comes with zero lace and tightens by itself. This particular shoe uses ‘advanced power-lacing system’ with an app and firmware to adjust itself comfortably while the wearer walks, runs or plays. When a player steps into the shoe, a custom motor and gear train recognises the tension needed by the foot and finetunes accordingly. It is priced at Rs 24,500.