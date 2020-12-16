Foodies take note! Foxtrot and Mamagoto bring together new restaurant in Gurugram’s CyberHub

A delectable spread of signature dishes, chef's recommendations and cocktails will be available. In addition, new dishes will be as tempting as some of its classic items.

Good news for foodies! Bringing forth new flavours and blending the classic items, Foxtrot and Mamagoto, have teamed up to bring together a one-of-a-kind restaurant in Gurugram. Be it the finest dining options to the most eclectic cocktails, guests can enjoy the diversity of delicious Asian delicacies at Mamagoto and a range of cocktails at the Foxtrot, starting December, 2020, at Gurugram’s CyberHub. While the season of feasting is in full swing, the winter months that have begun are a perfect setting for foodies to indulge in culinary delights. After all, a curated sushi spread or Foxtrot kulcha platters don’t make an appearance every day in the same fine dining restaurant!

Rahul Khanna, CEO and founder of Azure, termed this move as a better way to ‘deliver value’ to their guests by offering the best food as well as drink options under one roof, that too keeping a fun ambience too. Referring to the pandemic as an opportunity to introspect and learn, he also emphasised that the focus has been on adding value to offerings. Highlighting how the new restaurant in CyberHub, Gurugram is not only a mix of brand identities and offerings but also a fusion that stems from the commitment to offer something unique to their guests.

A delectable spread of signature dishes, chef’s recommendations and cocktails will be available. In addition, new dishes will be as tempting as some of its classic items. Some of the must-try items include the Spicy Bangkok bowl, Mama’s Spicy Ramen Bowl, Go mai salad, White Curry, Soggy Thai Basil Rice, Chiang Mai Train Station noodles are some of the must-have options.

The signature Foxtrot kulcha platters are highly recommended too.

For those who enjoy sushi, the good news is that a specially curated menu is set to be inaugurated at the restaurant.